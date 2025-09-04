Heraklion Faces Water Woes as Aposelemis Plant Stays Offline

Water supply from the Aposelemis treatment plant remains suspended.

The Organization provided no clear restoration timeline for the Development of Crete (OAK).

Several neighborhoods face severe shortages; others experience minor disruptions.

DEYAH calls on residents to conserve water and avoid wasteful use.

Dry Taps, Vague Answers

Heraklion’s Municipal Water Company (DEYAH) announced that the Aposelemis treatment plant remains out of service, leaving the city’s water supply in limbo. Despite repeated requests, the Organization for the Development of Crete (OAK) has not provided a clear timeline for when the problem will be resolved. Until then, interruptions are expected to continue — and possibly worsen.

Where the Water Runs Thin

The shortage is hitting some districts harder than others. Severe problems are expected in:

Inside the Venetian Walls

Poros

Analipsi

Kipoupoli

Ethnikis Antistaseos

Pateles

Agios Ioannis Knossos (south of Chatzaki Street)

Kaminia – Deilina

Smaller disruptions are anticipated in:

Agia Aikaterini

Therissos

Atsalenio

Mastampas

Nea Alikarnassos

Appeal for Restraint

DEYAH says it has activated all available reserves but admits they are limited. The agency is urging residents to use water responsibly, avoiding tasks that drain large amounts — such as washing courtyards or cars. The message is simple: until Aposelemis is back, every drop counts.