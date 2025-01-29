Water Pipeline Installation: New Connections Disrupt Areas Near Nea Alikarnassos

Construction starts January 29 and ends February 5.

Areas affected: Agia Aikaterini (Workers’ Housing), Koroni Magara, and Nea Alikarnassos.

Streets impacted: Papagianni Skoula, Filikis Eterias, and Agios Nektarios.

Expect traffic and water service disruptions while the old system connects to the new.

Businesses and residents might struggle to navigate blocked streets during peak hours.

Benefits include improved water distribution and reliability.

The water gods at DEYAH (yes, that’s the local water authority) decided it was time to install shiny new pipelines. The project spans several areas, including Agia Aikaterini’s Workers’ Housing, Koroni Magara, and Nea Alikarnassos. Fancy neighbourhoods get attention first.

Key streets won’t be spared the chaos: Papagianni Skoula Street (connecting Theodoros Kolokotronis and Konstantinos Karamanlis Avenue) and Filikis Eterias Street are among the victims. Koroni Magara and Agios Nektarios residents will also need patience—and a good pair of walking shoes.

In Nea Alikarnassos, construction teams will focus north of Ikarou Avenue. They’ll connect the shiny new pipes to the water grid for a smooth (we hope) transition—goodbye to the old, cranky water system; hello, modern inconvenience.

Once the dust settles, the whole region gets a shiny new water supply system that’s more efficient and less prone to breakdowns. So, despite the temporary nuisance (or chaos, depending on your patience level), the longer-term payoff ensures a stable and reliable water flow for years to come.

Why You Should Care About This Pipeline Installation

If you’re a tourist thinking, “Why should this bother me?”—welcome to traffic roulette. Road closures could block some of the easiest routes to your picture-perfect day trips. Even your morning coffee runs may feel like navigating a maze. Good luck!

Residents? Oh, they’ll get the worst of it. Between detours, noise lowered water pressure, and just plain chaos, they’ll look forward to those pipe updates that come with a side of pain. Businesses aren’t thrilled either—customers trying to park and shop? Not gonna happen. Sales will likely dip, and shop owners may put “in progress” signs on their sanity levels.

If you weren’t already avoiding Greek roads (especially during infrastructure upgrades), this might be the week to embrace alternatives. Take a walk, rent a bike, or stay grumpy in your room. DEYAH promises the water pipeline upgrades will finish by February 5, but let’s be honest—construction timelines are a bit like Greek myths, full of hope but rarely factual. Hang in there!

Τοποθέτηση Κεντρικού Αγωγού Ύδρευσης στις περιοχές Αγίας Αικατερίνης και Κορώνη Μαγαρά και σύνδεση του νέου δικτύου ύδρευσης στη Νέα Αλικαρνασσό από τη ΔΕΥΑΗ