Last Chance to Experience Tsikoudia-making at Vlatos Kazani

Dates : November 1st and 8th

: November 1st and 8th Time : 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM

: 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM Location : Vlatos Kazani, 1 km before the famous VLATOS JAZZ venue, 18 km south of Kissamos on the way to Elafonisi.

: Vlatos Kazani, 1 km before the famous VLATOS JAZZ venue, 18 km south of Kissamos on the way to Elafonisi. Ticket price : €15, with only 20 tickets available each day.

: €15, with only 20 tickets available each day. Online Purchase: Available through the provided contact phone number: +30 69 848 99 530.

In early November, visitors can witness the process of Tsikoudia production at the Vlatos Kazani. Tsikoudia – or raki as Cretans call it – is a spirit derived from the grape pomace left over after pressing for wine. This fermenting pomace undergoes distillation in a wood-fired kazani (alembic). The pomace heats up to produce alcohol vapours, which are then condensed into liquid form. The initial distillate, known as “protoraki,” is heady and usually set aside, while the ideal portion, termed “heart,” is cherished as Tsikoudia. The final output, being less potent, may be discarded or used otherwise.

Vlatos Kazani: A Cultural and Social Celebration

The kazani, also known as “rakokazano,” transcends mere distillation. It is a cultural and social celebration, a festival where family and friends come together, reflecting the true essence of Cretan hospitality. Held in late autumn, this tradition sees bonds strengthen as locals savour freshly made raki against the backdrop of vibrant Cretan music and a spread of grilled meats, cheese, and olives. This gathering stresses the islanders’ spirit of unity and shared cultural roots.

Steeped in tradition, Vlatos Kazani presents a rustic setting to explore this iconic aspect of Crete’s heritage. Participants will enjoy an earnest connection with the island’s rich customs, legacy, and the ever-cherished spirit of Tsikoudia.