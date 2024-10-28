Renfe’s Grand Expansion: Connecting Spain to Southern France

Renfe will launch a new high-speed train service between Barcelona and Toulouse.

Spanish railway operator Renfe will launch a pioneering high-speed train service between Barcelona and Toulouse in the second quarter of 2025. With the introduction of six daily routes, this will become the first cross-border railway service of its kind.

The routes will link Spain with cities in the south of France, including Girona, Figueres, Perpignan, and Carcassonne. Pending schedule confirmations, the service will further extend its connectivity to include locations like Madrid, Zaragoza, Tarragona, Valencia, Lleida, and Castellón, facilitating broader access to Renfe’s AVE (Alta Velocidad Española) services.

Expanding Renfe AVE High-speed Routes

With Toulouse and Carcassonne routes, Renfe is expanding its presence in France to encompass eleven cities under its AVE high-speed network. This growth symbolizes a milestone in fostering a cohesive railway system that eradicates barriers between Spain and France, offering unprecedented travel options for passengers. After the successful introduction of services to Lyon and Marseille, Renfe’s latest expansions will revive direct train travel, bridging Toulouse and Carcassonne with the vibrant terrains of Spain.

Toulouse, known for its industrial prowess and tourist appeal, is the fourth-largest city in France and a strategic portal to the Atlantic sector. The route will also touch Carcassonne in the Languedoc region. Renfe has already applied for the extension of its Safety Certificate from the European Union Railway Agency to prepare thoroughly for this undertaking. Initially, the company plans to operate from April to September each year, but there’s an opportunity for expansion in alignment with growing business travel demands and consumer interest. The service promises a pleasant journey of approximately three and a half hours between the two bustling metropolises.

Renfe will train its personnel meticulously in anticipation of the commencement of the route, ensuring the highest standards are met upon acquiring the safety certificate. The announcement of ticket sales and service commencement will follow, marking another chapter in Renfe’s illustrious narrative of cross-border triumph.

Continuing the Connection Legacy

In spring 2025, travellers can expect six daily train rides, solidifying bonds between 17 pivotal destinations. Prior to expanding in France in July 2023, such journeys were predominantly undertaken by road or air travel. Renfe’s commitment to creating a connected, sustainable transit landscape aligns seamlessly with the Single European Railway Area initiative.

Renfe’s imminent expansion highlights Toulouse as a new focal point in their high-speed routes, aligning with cities like Marseille and Lyon—steeped in history and vibrant life. This growth is not just about logistics; it’s about crafting new pathways for passengers across borders, presenting an enticing offering that merges immaculate service, competitive pricing, and the allure of travel. Renfe’s impressive entry into the French market reflects its strong reception, boasting up to 80% capacity usage.