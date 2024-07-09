Cyprus and US Strengthen Ties with Visa Waiver Program Initiatives

The Cypriot government and the United States are starting to implement their Visa Waiver Programme agreements. This shift from talks to tangible steps underscores both nations’ determination.

Cyprus aims to lower its annual visa rejection rate to under 3%. Last year, the rejection rate for Cypriot applications reached 4.48%, which shows there’s still work to be done. The government aims to join the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) by late this year or early 2025. A bill was submitted to the US House of Representatives on Thursday to fulfil the VWP requirements.

Legislative Steps and Security Measures

The US Cabinet approved the bill, “The Law Ratifying the Agreement Between Cyprus and the United States on Cooperation Regarding the Use of Travel Information (Ratification) Act 2024,” on June 19. This bill ratifies an agreement signed in Washington on June 17, 2024, establishing cooperation to assess and exchange travel information. This framework aims to identify international travellers who might pose security risks to either country.

Understanding the Visa Waiver Program

The Visa Waiver Program (VWP) lets citizens of specific countries travel to the US for tourism or business for up to 90 days without a visa, as long as they meet certain conditions. Managed by the US Department of Homeland Security, the program has strict eligibility criteria. A visa is only allowed if the application meets the requirements and if there are other ineligibility factors.

VWP Eligibility Criteria

A country’s visa rejection rate is only one criterion for VWP eligibility. The program allows citizens from participating countries to travel to the US without a visa if they have an approved Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) and meet all requirements. Most European countries participate, but Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania are still pending.

According to the Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act of 2015, certain travellers must obtain a visa before travelling to the US:

Nationals of VWP countries who have travelled to North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, or Yemen since March 1, 2011.

Nationals of VWP countries who have travelled to Cuba since January 12, 2021.

Nationals of VWP countries who are also nationals of Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, or Syria.

Countries Eligible for the VWP

Currently, citizens of the following countries can travel to the US without a visa under the VWP: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom.

Requirements for Cyprus to Join the VWP

To be considered for the VWP, Cyprus must:

Enhance law enforcement and security-related data sharing with the US.

Issue electronic passports.

Achieve a visitor visa rejection rate of less than 3%.

Report lost and stolen passports promptly.

Maintain high anti-terrorism measures, law enforcement, border control, and document security standards.

Visa Rejection Statistics for Cyprus

Cyprus had a US entry rejection rate of 4.48% in 2023, an improvement from 6.22% in 2022 and 15.09% in 2021. 2019 the rejection rate was 2.78%, which started discussions about Cyprus possibly joining the VWP.

In summary, Cyprus is actively working to meet the stringent requirements of the Visa Waiver Program to enable more accessible travel for its citizens to the United States, reflecting a significant step in international cooperation and security.