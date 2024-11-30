Trash Talk: Are Underground Bins in Heraklion Truly Revolutionary or Just for Show?

The Municipality of Heraklion recently announced the installation of brand-new underground bins across select areas, trading out those dated plastic trash bins for a sleeker option. The initiative promises cleaner streets, better waste management, and a visual upgrade for neighbourhoods. But, as always, there’s a twist. While city officials tout the move as revolutionary, residents question its uneven execution. Sure, the program kicked off with enthusiasm back in June, placing four bins around Eleftherias Square and Pedias Road. Yes, the City Council loved the idea. But in practice, the streets tell a different story.

These were the first underground bins installed in Heraklion, across the paid parking lot in Eleftherias Square.

Here’s a glaring question: are 100 new bins enough for a city this size? For tourists navigating the island, expectations are high. Is this the neat, picturesque Crete visitors imagine?

What’s the Long-Term Plan? At the recent unveiling on Knossos Avenue, Heraklion’s Mayor Alexis Kalokairinos and officials from the municipal cleaning department addressed the strategy behind this shift. Kalokairinos explained, “Our plan is to not only upgrade central urban areas but to expand this initiative to the villages under Heraklion’s jurisdiction.” Here’s where it gets tricky. While the downtown streets are getting upgrades, rural areas are still stuck with plastic bins—or worse, no proper waste management system at all. Will these remote spots ever get their underground solutions?

The Program at a Glance

Purpose: Improve waste collection; enhance neighborhood aesthetics

Improve waste collection; enhance neighborhood aesthetics Started: November 28, 2023

November 28, 2023 Current Installations: 25 new underground bins in central Heraklion neighbourhoods

25 new underground bins in central Heraklion neighbourhoods Full Scope: 100 bins by March 2025

100 bins by March 2025 Future Expansion: Villages and rural Heraklion areas

Where Can You Find These Underground Bins?

Currently, 25 of these bins have popped up in selected areas, including:

168 National Resistance Avenue & Archimedes Street (small park)

12 Democracy Avenue (outside EKI park)

Corner of Monis Prevelis 128 and Kalama Streets

160 Monis Prevelis Street

86 Knossos Avenue

23 Xylouri Street

Leonidou Street

These new additions are part of a 100-bin program, with other installed locations including:

Mich. Iliadi 22–26 & Pastrikaki Streets

Vasilaki & Nik. Kampitaki Streets

Artemis Park (Mikra Asia), Plateia Eleftherias

Kastrinaki 74 & Patriarch Fotios Streets

Paraskevopoulou & Kastrinaki 83 Streets

Paraskevopoulou 20 Street

Anaxagora 22 & Alexandria Streets

Ermi & Bourlotou Streets

Sklavokambou & Meg. Alexandrou Streets

The entire project should wrap up by early 2025.

Big Questions Linger

Despite the vision of a cleaner city, the program’s implementation seems lopsided. Neighbourhoods and suburban streets remain littered, showing little evidence of the promised transformation. Critics argue that the fanfare over new underground bins in key tourist areas hides deeper failings in waste management across the city.

“Only in central areas, really. I hope it expands everywhere. In areas like Poros, the neighborhoods are hopeless. You’re scared to approach—they are breeding grounds for infection,” said resident Mariana Kypriotaki.

Anna Vasilaki, another resident, wasn’t impressed either: “Nice underground bins in central spots… but in the neighbourhoods, garbage piles up on the streets. Just 100 meters from the much-celebrated bins, we’ve had trash lying around for three months.“

How will this effort address rampant littering beyond city limits?

What about islands of trash left behind by careless beachgoers?

How long will it take to replace those eyesore bins everywhere?

Why prioritize central areas while neglecting residential neighbourhoods?

Is this initiative about solving problems or just brushing them under the rug?

Most importantly, will these flashy bins divert attention from the larger responsibilities of running a spotless Crete?

Erwfili Vikatou pointed to other glaring issues with the program: “Come on, put some bigger bins on the seaside in Nea Alikarnassos! You’ve placed small bins that look like those in public toilets, while the seafront is a dumping ground! Fix the schoolyards, too, like the third elementary school here that floods every time it rains. You’re all show and no substance.“

For now, underground bins remain a small but shiny upgrade for Heraklion. Whether it’s a meaningful step forward or just scratching the surface of Crete’s waste woes remains to be seen. While the idea of underground bins sounds modern and efficient, execution matters more than buzzwords. For Heraklion’s leaders, this is the time to prove they’re more than just ‘all show.’ Stop posing with shiny new bins and start cleaning the streets where people actually live.