Greece’s Civil Protection Agency Issues Crete Fire Emergency

- July 1st, 2024 06:36 pm

Katofigi sits at the base of Lassithi Plateau in an area dotted with small villages.

The Civil Protection Agency of Greece just issued an emergency alert about wildfires in Katofygi, Crete. Authorities advise citizens and visitors to stay alert and follow official guidance. 

According to the most recent reports on these Crete fires, some 30 firefighters, 10 vehicles, and a group of volunteers have rushed to the scene in the Municipality of Viannos. 

The agency’s official X channel (above) has warned ​​people in or around Katofygi and Xeniakos to be prepared to move into the squares. The agency also advises people to stay vigilant and heed instructions from authorities in the area. 

Katofygi is located South and East of Arkalochori at the base of Lassithi Plateau. The area is heavily forested compared to most of Crete, and a score of other small villages dot the landscape.

The protective action guidelines can be found here. For immediate assistance or to report Crete fires, call 112. General protective guidelines in English can be seen here

