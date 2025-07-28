Tourist Buses Scandal in Heraklion: New Traffic Plan Sparks Outrage

The Heraklion City Council plans to ban tourist buses from the Venizelos statue area by September 2025 .

. An intense backlash has emerged from local guides, travel agents, bus owners, shopkeepers, and the hospitality sector.

Critics argue that the new rules will result in fewer visitors downtown and lower sales.

Security staff, paid by tour firms, already maintain control over bus stops.

City wants to use the old bus stop area for car parking, claiming “a lack of space for locals.”

Main complaints include that the new distant stop will harm the visitor experience, especially for cruise passengers and large groups, and could deter cruise lines from visiting.

The city’s solutions—using exurban lots or minibuses—are described as laughable by those affected.

Outrage has reached a boiling point in Heraklion over what locals now refer to as the “tourist buses scandal.” Instead of welcoming travelers, the city council has decided to ban tour buses from their long-time drop-off spot at the Venizelos statue. The city’s “solution” for 2025? Send those buses to a remote patch by the old bus terminal, then let the tourists trudge their way into the historic heart of town. Cruise passengers with only an hour to spare can look forward to a quick cardio session in the Cretan sun.

Tour guides, agents, bus owners, retailers, cafés, and even the trade union are not just shaking their heads—they are calling foul. According to the president of the Crete and Santorini Tourist Guides Association, Eleni Samaritaki:

“The place in front of the Venizelos statue was always for temporary stops, not parking. Tour agents even pay for security to keep things moving and prevent illegal parking. Everything works. Now the municipal authority is telling us ‘leave’, as if everything was falling apart.”

Here’s what the council claims:

Traffic is blocked by double-parked buses.

Locals need parking more than tourists need buses near the city center.

Staff shortages mean police can’t manage the stop.

From September, new rules send buses to the outskirts or park at the Theatrical Station.

Samaritaki delivers the sarcasm straight:

“So, the 15 cars that will park there will fix Heraklion’s parking crisis? We’re being mocked. Now they tell us to go to the Theatrical Station, and we should be ‘thankful’ they’re not sending us as far as Alikarnassos!”

More Walking, Fewer Tourists. What Could Go Wrong?

City officials say walking from the new bus stop to central landmarks is a breeze—“only 300 meters away,” according to Deputy Mayor for Public Works Giorgos Sisamakis. Locals who walk these streets suggest otherwise.

Critics blast the plan, pointing out:

Large cruise groups (sometimes 1,600 people, four days a week) cannot be moved around by tiny minibuses.

The museum lot, left open “temporarily,” cannot accommodate more than a handful of buses amid the influx of cruise ships.

The so-called 300 meters is a myth, with no shade and challenging for guests with limited mobility.

Retailers and restaurant owners warn: less foot traffic means lost business, fewer “coffee breaks,” and empty stores.

Here’s a snapshot of what happens now, versus what’s coming:

Current System

Quick stops at Venizelos statue for group drop-off.

Security keeps the stop clear, funded by tour agents.

Tourists reach shops, restaurants, and city sights on foot in minutes.

New Plan

Buses park far from the center.

Long walks are available for guests, including older people or those with strollers.

Possibility of using remote lots or cramming groups into minibuses.

Tourists often have little to no time to explore the city, making stops largely ineffective.

Shopkeepers are already plotting their next move, promising to storm the council’s next meeting. Their message:

“People don’t have time for a coffee, a beer or even to shop. Has anyone considered the age and health of our visitors? From the port to the center, there’s not even a tree for shade. Do planners think people with wheelchairs or strollers will find this walk fun?”

Trouble for the City’s Reputation and Its Wallet

Tour bus operators and agents give a blunt warning: cruise ships go where things run well. Heraklion’s “improvements” put those partnerships at risk. As Stratos Magousakis, president of the Heraklion Tour Bus Owners Association, puts it:

“We’ve seen this before. If tour programs fall apart, cruise lines won’t bother finding new drop-off spots for their people. They’ll just skip the stop. That’s what happened on Syros. With one protest, the ship sailed off to Cyprus.”

According to Magousakis and other industry insiders:

Cruise ships carry approximately 1,700 passengers, departing 3-4 times a week.

Most spend just 40 minutes at city sites—not enough time for detours or missed connections.

Lost stops mean lost revenue for all, from guides to souvenir stalls.

The current system has resolved past issues, as tour operators now staff the area themselves.

Calls grow to keep the temporary stop until new infrastructure is ready under the city’s old walls.

“Sadly, Heraklion is now a city not friendly to cars or buses,” Magousakis notes dryly. “Let’s try common sense and responsibility for a change.”

Main Complaints at a Glance

The municipal plan will deter tourists from visiting the city.

Shops, cafés, guides, and agents expect business to tank.

Claims that double-parking and congestion can’t be managed ignore workable solutions already in place.

Security provided by tour agents already keeps things organized and problem-free.

Walkers face heat, no shade, and steep climbs—a nightmare for seniors and families.

The city’s parking problem will not be solved by relocating buses; it will only be solved by better planning.

If cruise operators encounter hassles or wasted time, Heraklion is dropped from their itineraries.

Heraklion’s tourist buses scandal appears to be setting up chaos instead of convenience. The city risks losing visitors, cash, and goodwill simply because no one wants to manage a bus stop properly. Locals describe the ongoing saga with stinging sarcasm and no patience for false fixes: more walking, less shade, fewer shops open, and lots of complaints won’t attract cruise lines, or make tourists smile. If the council hoped for praise, it looks like instead, they’re getting headlines—and a whole lot of sarcasm.