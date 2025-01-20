Thessaloniki Revamps Public Spaces to Become a Modern Metropolitan Center

Thessaloniki is reshaping into a true modern metropolitan center, prioritizing its public spaces. Starting January 7, significant updates have begun, focusing on top streets like Mitropoleos, Papafi, and Egnatia. These efforts aim to improve daily life and make the city more inviting for locals and tourists alike.

Key upgrades include:

Reconstructed sidewalks to ensure accessibility for everyone.

Installation of ramps and tactile guides for visually impaired pedestrians.

New street furniture for better relaxation spots.

Fresh tree planting to enhance green spaces.

Modernized lighting systems for safer walking at night.

These changes don’t just look good—they add functionality. Take, for instance, underground garbage bins and cutting-edge tools like smart irrigation and illuminated crosswalks.

“Improving public spaces directly elevates daily living. Starting the year with targeted upgrades, we’re committed to transforming Thessaloniki step by step. Our goal? A safer, friendlier, and accessible city for residents and tourists. Together, we claim the public spaces worthy of a modern Metropolitan center,” said Thessaloniki Mayor Stelios Angeloudis.

Roadworks and Accessibility Updates for Drivers and Visitors

This week, further improvements will roll out across well-known Thessaloniki roads. Asphalt work is scheduled as follows:

January 20: King Heraklion Street: Limited access from 8 PM to 6 AM.

King Heraklion Street: Limited access from 8 PM to 6 AM. January 22: Mouzakiou Street: Maintenance from 7 AM to 6 PM.

Mouzakiou Street: Maintenance from 7 AM to 6 PM. January 23: Lori Margariti Street: Daytime work from 7 AM to 6 PM.

Additionally, mosaic street restorations kick off January 22 on Kastron Road, from Saint Dimitrios Hospital’s entrance to Ochi Avenue in Upper Town. One lane will stay open for hospital-bound traffic, while E. Zographou Street remains clear both ways. Public transport will adjust routes temporarily.

These upgrades don’t just benefit residents. Tourists gain better streets for exploring Thessaloniki’s history and culture. Improved lighting and safer crosswalks allow for stress-free nighttime outings. Walks through the city’s older neighborhoods will feel freshened up with new trees and better paths.

