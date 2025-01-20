Discover Bromonero: A Hike for Young Climbers and Families

Route Start: 2 km beyond Agia Marina (1,300m)

Route End: Agia Irene Monastery, Krousonas (650m)

Trail Length: 12 km

Duration: 4 hours

Trail Rating: Easy (BD 1)

Additional Information

Departure Time: 8:00 a.m. from the Archaeological Museum in Heraklion

Leader: Fanis Mamos

Registration: Monday–Friday, 8:00–10:00 p.m.

Location: Mountaineering Club of Heraklion offices, 53 Dikaiosynis Street, Heraklion

Mountaineering Club of Heraklion offices, 53 Dikaiosynis Street, Heraklion Contact: +30 2810227609

This hiking route invites young adventurers and families to explore an easy path through Crete’s captivating landscape. It’s a journey filled with history and natural beauty, perfect for beginners and children accompanied by parents.

The trail is 2 kilometres past the Agia Marina church along the road from Anogeia to Nida, at an elevation of 1,300 meters. The first stretch follows a dirt road passing through the Koritsi plateau and the small chapel of Agios Aristeidis. From there, the route descends via a trail along the Skinakas Observatory and winds into the Bromonero Forest. The hike concludes at Agia Irene Monastery in Krousonas, at 650 meters elevation.

Bromonero Forest is nestled on the eastern slopes of Mount Psiloritis, just below the Skinakas Observatory. This serene plateau boasts a dense mix of holm oaks, maples, and lentisks, making it a rare gem among Crete’s landscapes. The forest’s name comes from the ancient Greek words “brimon” (strong) and “ieron” (sacred), reflecting its deep mythological roots. According to legend, the goddess Demeter met the hero Jason here, and their union brought forth the deity Ploutos.

For nature lovers and those seeking downtime from city life, this spot offers an ideal day trip near Heraklion, combining relaxation and glimpses into Crete’s ancient lore.