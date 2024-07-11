teamLab Planets TOKYO Wins Guinness World Record for Visitor Numbers

teamLab Planets has been recognized by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ as the most visited museum dedicated to a single art group. From April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, it hosted an impressive 2,504,264 visitors, surpassing other single-artist museums globally.

Visitor Statistics and Comparisons

In 2023 alone, the museum welcomed 2,412,495 visitors.

It outperformed notable single-artist museums like: Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam (1,686,766 visitors) Picasso Museum, Barcelona (1,047,094 visitors)



Global Recognition and Rankings

teamLab Planets secured the fifth spot in Google’s “Year in Search 2023” for the “Most Popular Museums in the World,” following prestigious institutions such as:

Louvre Museum, Paris

British Museum, London

Musée d’Orsay, Paris

Natural History Museum, London

Second World Record

This is the second GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for a teamLab museum. In 2019, teamLab Borderless in Odaiba, Tokyo, set a record with 2,198,284 visitors.

Major Expansion in 2025

New Art Spaces

Early 2025 will see teamLab Planets expand significantly, adding over 10 new art installations. The new areas will include:

Athletics Forest: A creative athletic space encouraging three-dimensional thinking and physical exploration.

A creative athletic space encouraging three-dimensional thinking and physical exploration. Future Park: An educational, co-creative project where people collaborate to bring artworks to life.

An educational, co-creative project where people collaborate to bring artworks to life. Catching and Collecting Forest: A learning space where visitors use smartphones to explore, catch, and study various creatures.

Athletics Forest

Athletics Forest is designed to help people understand the world through physical movement. Visitors immerse their bodies in a challenging, three-dimensional space, enhancing their spatial awareness and creativity. The concept aims to counteract the sedentary lifestyle of modern society by providing a physical, interactive environment.

Reference image of “Athletics Forest” / Photo: teamLab

Spatial awareness is said to be correlated with innovation and creativity. I grew up in a rural area and played in the mountains, but in today’s society and schools, the body is stationary. I think cities are surrounded too much by flat information such as books, TV, and smartphone screens. That is why we created a three-dimensional space that excessively demands the physical body. It is a space where people can perceive art with their physical bodies. teamLab Founder, Toshiyuki Inoko

Future Park

Future Park fosters collaborative creation. Visitors work together to create evolving artworks, making the process of co-creation central to the experience.

Reference image of “Future Park” / Photo: teamLab

Catching and Collecting Forest

In this learning space, visitors use smartphones to catch and study creatures, creating their own collections of books. This interactive experience encourages physical exploration and broadens interests through discovery.

Physically exploring with others, discovering and catching something, then taking the chance to broaden interests based on what was caught. This is what we have been doing naturally over the long course of human history. For humanity, the acts of catching and gathering are fun, educational, and part of life. teamLab Founder, Toshiyuki Inoko

Reference image of “Catching and Collecting Forest” / Photo: teamLab

teamLab Planets continues to innovate, combining art, technology, and physical engagement to create unique, immersive experiences for its visitors.