Taxi Drivers Strike in Heraklion

Heraklion taxi owners have scheduled a work stoppage and a motorized march for tomorrow, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in the city centre. This decision was unanimously made by their Association. Their primary demand is to stop the interference in their transport services.

Key Demands of the Taxi Owners

The association released a statement specifying their demands:

End the disruption of taxi transport services by unauthorized entities.

End the interception of taxi transport work by EIX immediately.

Withdraw the recent amendment added by Minister Olga Kefalogianni to the Ministry of Tourism’s bill.

Concerns Over Unregulated Transport

The current situation reveals widespread dishonesty and the failure of authorities to regulate pirates hijacking taxi transport work. If this amendment passes, it further erodes the integrity of legislative actions against the taxi industry. The taxi owners expressed significant concerns about the current state of the taxi industry:

The situation is characterized by rampant dishonesty.

Authorities have failed to control illegal operators who exploit the taxi transport sector.

The recent amendment aggravates an already challenging scenario.

The Association warned that if the government continues its current course, it will face increased resistance from the taxi owners, who are determined to fight back, especially during the peak tourist season in July.

Protest Details and Gathering Points

Gathering Time and Location: 9:30 a.m. at Heraklion Airport

9:30 a.m. at Heraklion Airport March Begins: After 10:00 a.m., heading towards the city centre, specifically to the EOT offices near the Archaeological Museum of Heraklion.

Security Measures for the Event

Security teams will be present in Heraklion and at the Airport during the work stoppage and protest to ensure safety and inform the public.

The taxi owners’ Association calls for unity among all their colleagues during this critical mobilization, standing firm in their demands for justice and fair treatment within the transport sector