Americans Are Trading Luxury for Meaning

92.4% of Americans plan at least one trip in 2026.

Gen X leads in travel frequency, followed by Millennials and Boomers.

“Anti-luxury” and wellness-focused travel are the new status symbols.

50% of Americans traveled in September — fall is the new summer.

46.8% fear a recession, but nearly 60% still prioritize travel.

Even as the U.S. economy wheezes into autumn, Americans refuse to give up their boarding passes. The latest State of the American Traveler report from Future Partners shows that nearly everyone (92.4%) plans to travel in 2026, averaging 3.8 trips each — because clearly, “economic fatigue” is something you rest off at a wellness retreat.

Gen X is leading the charge with four trips per person, proving that the middle-aged still know how to escape their responsibilities effectively. Millennials and Boomers follow closely, while Gen Z lags behind at 3.3 trips, probably because they are too busy editing travel reels for the other three generations.

Despite inflation and fuel prices, a third of Americans believe now is the perfect time to spend on leisure. In fact, nearly 60% plan to prioritize travel over other expenses, confirming that wanderlust is recession-proof.

From Champagne to Chamomile: The Rise of “Anti-Luxury”

Forget the glossy influencer aesthetic — Americans are entering their “we’re over it” era. According to the report, a growing number of travelers are rejecting flashiness for authenticity, sustainability, and emotional value.

The so-called “Anti-Luxury Travel” trend has captured 43.3% of Americans, skyrocketing to 58.8% among Gen Z and 53% among Millennials, who apparently think sleeping in eco-lodges counts as character development. Boomers, meanwhile, remain loyal to thread counts and champagne breakfasts.

Ironically, while everyone claims to despise luxury, 64.7% of Gen Z and 53.5% of Millennials still say luxury matters — just “their kind” of luxury: quiet, meaningful, and with artisanal kombucha.

And here’s a twist: lower-income travelers (under $50,000/year) are actually more drawn to “authentic” travel (51.6%) than those earning over $200,000 (36.9%), possibly because authenticity is free when you cannot afford the minibar.

The Mind, Body, and Points Connection

Across all generations, wellness has become the new Wi-Fi — essential, expected, and occasionally overpriced. About 65% of Americans say wellness is important when planning a trip, and 43% actively seek experiences that boost physical, mental, or spiritual health.

Millennials and women dominate this category, using credit card points and loyalty programs like holy relics to fund yoga retreats and spa weekends. Airlines and boutique hotels, take note: the future traveler wants serenity, not stress — and maybe a free upgrade.

Events Are the New Excuses to Travel

Americans love a reason to pack — and events are the perfect alibi. More than half (51.3%) are eyeing the Route 66 Centennial, while 20% are already planning for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Families, city dwellers, and Millennials lead the charge, proving once again that nothing says “escapism” like cheering for something you barely understand in another time zone.

The American traveler of 2025 is evolving — from luxury-hungry to experience-driven, from showy to soulful. Even as wallets tighten, priorities shift toward well-being, memory-making, and quiet rebellion against performative travel.

The message is clear: travel is not dying — it is just detoxing.