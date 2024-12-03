How Soon Will the Upcoming Souda Port Passenger Station Welcome Travellers?

The Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy, in partnership with the Strategic Contracts Unit (Project Preparation Facility – PPF) of HRADF—a member of Greece’s Superfund—announced the launch of a tender for the construction of the new Souda Port Passenger Station in Chania, Crete. The total budget? €12.29 million, VAT included. Excited yet?

The Timeline… or Lack of One?

Hold your breath, but not too long. Bids are due Tuesday, January 7, 2025, by 11:00 a.m. How soon might this station actually open? Given the history of delays in public projects, who’s brave enough to bet on a finish date?

The new passenger station within Souda Port comes with a fancy design plan featuring multiple levels. Here’s the breakdown:

Basement, Ground Floor, First Floor, and Mezzanine: Because, let’s face it, what’s a modern terminal without levels?

Area A – The Base: Reception areas Check-in points Offices Customs facilities Tourist police stations Bathrooms (finally).

Area B – The Shell: Passenger waiting zones with separate spaces for domestic travellers and cruise passengers. Metal detection areas and more bathrooms because crowds love to queue.

Area C – The Outdoor Rooftop Belvedere: Panoramic views of the bay, because soul-soothing scenery is key when your ferry’s delayed.



The Budget Buzz: EU Funds to the Rescue

This ambitious project will be funded by “Greece 2.0,” the National Recovery and Resilience Plan backed by EU money—thank you, NextGenerationEU. Let’s hope the EU cash ensures the roof doesn’t leak by opening day.

This shiny terminal aims to do more than just look good. It’s supposed to boost port operations and attract tourists to Chania and Crete. Officials are betting big on Souda Port’s potential to become a real driver of sustainable growth for the region.

The Ministry has tasked HRADF’s PPF with overseeing every step of this project—from preparing contracts to tracking progress. “We’re committed to creating world-class port infrastructures that set benchmarks,” a Ministry spokesman claimed. Ferry passengers, when asked, responded far more bluntly.

“World-class? Let’s build something on time first,” muttered Giorgos S., a regular traveller to Crete.

Maria K., a local Crete resident, laughed, “Will it open before my next birthday? My guess is no.”

What Does It All Mean?

Residents and tourists alike wonder when Souda Port Passenger Station will finally be ready to welcome them. Here’s what’s clear so far:

The project budget is €12.29 million, including VAT.

Funding comes from EU recovery programs.

The deadline for bids is January 7, 2025.

The station promises to include a rooftop viewing area, more modern facilities, and organized spaces for passengers.

With ambitious promises and a firm budget, the project seems hopeful. Still, scepticism lingers after years of sluggish improvements in transportation hubs.

Chania residents and tourists play the same waiting game they always do when it comes to major public works. Will the new station arrive in time for next-gen travellers, or will it be just another pie-in-the-sky project? Time, no doubt, will tell.