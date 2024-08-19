Sleeper Train Routes Suspended

Paris-Berlin sleeper train services stopped after eight months

Vienna-Brussels journeys were disrupted due to renovations

Renovation work is ongoing in France and Germany

Holland’s NS plans new night service from Amsterdam to Vienna

The Austrian operator, ÖBB, has opted to discontinue its sleeper train services between Paris and Berlin only eight months after the route was introduced. This decision, influenced by extensive renovation projects in both Germany and France, also affects routes connecting Vienna with Brussels.

Renovation work is actively taking place on the Epernay–Château-Thierry stretch of the French railway, while in Germany, efforts are concentrated on infrastructure improvements between Halle and Eisenach along the Berlin-Mannheim Line. ÖBB explained that, despite their partners’ best efforts, certain Nightjet services will be unavailable due to the comprehensive construction activity from August 12 to October 25, 2024.

ÖBB has chosen to pause these services instead of rerouting, as alternative paths would create more delays and inconvenience for travellers. To prevent unexpected train cancellations and prolonged delays, ÖBB decided to temporarily withdraw specific Nightjet lines.

Meanwhile, Dutch rail company NS is preparing to introduce an overnight route from Amsterdam to Vienna. In collaboration with ÖBB, this new service will have stops in Amersfoort, Deventer, Bad Bentheim, and several other locations in Germany and Austria, culminating after a 14-hour and 9-minute journey.

