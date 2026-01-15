The University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) compared ski costs across Europe, focusing on: ski equipment rental (skis, boots, helmet) for 3 days, adult day ski pass prices in 40+ popular ski areas

Equipment rental was analyzed for 472 ski regions across 11 countries

across using Alpy.com. Skipass prices were compared using Schneehoehen.de.

Biggest equipment-rental gap: €97.88 (Fiesch/Bettmeralp, Switzerland) vs €20.37 (Métabief, France).

(Fiesch/Bettmeralp, Switzerland) vs (Métabief, France). Most expensive adult day ski pass: Andermatt, Switzerland — €105.90

The UE reports that skiers can save approximately €78 on rental fees, depending on the resort.

Winter sports may still be sold as wholesome, healthy, family tradition — but the price tag is starting to tell a different story.

A new cost comparison by the University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) shows that skiing in Europe is quietly splitting into two worlds: those who can still afford the “classic Alps experience” and everyone else seeking value.

And yes, the numbers are brutally German.

According to UE’s data, ski travelers can save around €78 in equipment rental fees simply by choosing a different region, not because of discounts, but because price differences are extreme.

Equipment Rental: Switzerland Is the Most Expensive

UE examined the lowest available online rental rates for ski equipment (skis, boots, helmets) per person for a three-day period across 472 ski regions in 11 European countries.

In the country comparison, the highest average rental costs were:

Switzerland — €68.77

Germany — €60.40

Spain — €60.39

Austria — €56.97

Georgia — €54.12

The cheapest averages came from:

Bulgaria — €28.44

Slovakia — €32.46

France — €32.53

Translation: the Alps remain beautiful — and aggressively priced.

The Most Expensive Rental Destinations (and the Cheapest)

At the resort level, Switzerland dominates the “ouch” category.

Most expensive for average rental fees (3 days)

Fiesch (Switzerland) — €97.88

Bettmeralp (Switzerland) — €97.88

Flims (Switzerland) — €95.80

Wilderswil (Switzerland) — €90.62

Matten bei Interlaken (Switzerland) — €90.62

Grindelwald (Switzerland) — €90.62

Cheapest ski gear rental locations

Métabief (France) — €20.37

Aillons-Margériaz (France) — €22.82

Východná (Slovakia) — €26.56

Važec (Slovakia) — €26.56

Borovets (Bulgaria) — €27.11

Bansko (Bulgaria) — €29.77

So yes — you can rent gear in one European region for the price of a nice dinner… and in another for the cost of a minor emergency.

Skipass Prices: Andermatt Breaks the Ceiling

UE also compared adult day ski pass prices across 40+ popular ski areas.

The most expensive was:

Andermatt (Switzerland) — €105.90 per adult day pass

Other top-priced ski areas include:

Davos Platz (Switzerland) — €99.48

Klosters (Switzerland) — €99.48

Arosa (Switzerland) — €95.20

Crans Montana (Switzerland) — €95.20

Zermatt (Switzerland) — €94.13

Grindelwald (Switzerland) — €88.78

Saas Fee (Switzerland) — €88.78

Meanwhile, some better-value examples include:

Engelberg (Switzerland) — €49.21

Winterberg (Germany) — €52.00

Morzine (France) — €54.00

Les Gets (France) — €54.00

Switzerland is not always expensive — but its top resorts are essentially in a different economic universe.

Why This Matters Now: Milan–Cortina 2026

UE’s Prof. Gerald Fritz, professor of international sports management, connects the findings to the upcoming Milan–Cortina Winter Olympics (February 2026), which will put winter sports in an even bigger spotlight.

He also warns that rising costs are increasingly turning alpine sports into a luxury, thereby affecting participation, grassroots access, youth development, and inclusion.

In other words, ski culture collapses when only the wealthy can afford it.

How the Study Was Done

UE collected:

the cheapest online rental offers for ski + boots + helmet for 3 days

for across 472 ski regions in 11 countries

in using Alpy.com rental listings

Skipass day prices were gathered for: