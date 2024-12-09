STERNES 2024 Expedition Overview on December 11

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 7:00 PM

Where: Cultural Center of Chania, 70 Andrea Papandreou Street

Duration: Approximately 90 minutes

Admission: Free

On Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 7:00 PM, the Cultural Center of Chania will host a special event showcasing the results of the “STERNES 2024” international speleological expedition. This presentation, organized by the Mountaineering Club of Chania (EOS Chania) and the Cretan Speleological Society (SPOK), is co-sponsored by the Region of Crete. Attendees will enjoy an engaging talk featuring images and visual highlights from the expedition. The event is free, open to the public, and will run for approximately 90 minutes.

STERNES 2024 Expedition Highlights

STERNES 2024 expedition, led by the Cretan Speleological Society, marked the eighth consecutive international exploration of the Sternes sinkhole in Crete’s White Mountains. The entry point, located 2,085 meters above sea level near the village of Anopoli, Sfakia, has proven to be a treasure trove for scientists researching the area’s geology, biology, and hydrology.

The mission ran from August 24 to September 8, 2024, and involved 45 experts from seven countries: Greece, England, Italy, the US, Australia, France, and Slovenia. Explorers uncovered significant new sections of an ancient horizontal passage within the cave system. This discovery adds hundreds of meters to the cave’s known length annually. The findings promise to deepen our understanding of these unique ecosystems.

Supporting Contributors

The expedition successfully combined the efforts of international speleologists and local authorities. Supporting this year’s work were the Municipality of Sfakia and generous contributors, including:

Avax Computers Applications : Provided satellite internet services.

: Provided satellite internet services. Halkiadakis S.A.: Supplied food provisions for the team.

Private individuals also contributed to the mission’s success, showcasing the collective dedication to speleological exploration.