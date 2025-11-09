Santorini Reopens Iconic Stepped Path Between Fira and the Old Port

The stepped path between Fira and the Old Port reopened on Monday, November 3, 2025 , following the completion of restoration work.

A Historic Walk Returns to Life

The Municipality of Thira announced the full reopening of the stepped path connecting Fira to the Old Port (Ormos Firon) on Monday, November 3, after weeks of careful maintenance and restoration. The familiar zigzag path, carved into the cliffside and overlooking the caldera, is once again open to the public — a small but symbolic return of Santorini’s most iconic walk.

The local authority expressed gratitude to residents and visitors for their cooperation during the works, noting that the repairs were essential for both safety and the preservation of heritage. Over the past months, crews have reinforced sections affected by erosion, replaced damaged stones, and cleaned the surface — work that often goes unnoticed but ensures the path’s continued use for generations.

“We thank the public for their understanding and patience,” the Municipality stated, adding that the restored path “reflects our commitment to maintaining Santorini’s traditional character while ensuring safe access for all.”

Why the Stepped Path Matters

For locals, the 587-step road is more than a picturesque shortcut — it is a piece of daily life and living memory. Before cable cars and cruise tourism, it was the main route connecting the island’s capital, Fira, with the sea. Merchants, fishermen, and families once climbed it daily, guiding donkeys laden with supplies from the boats below.

Even today, the stepped road remains a vital pedestrian link between the upper town and the Old Port, particularly for small businesses and seasonal workers. When it is closed, much of the lower port’s activity slows down, from café deliveries to souvenir stands.

For visitors, the path represents the true essence of Santorini — a physical encounter with its landscape, history, and rhythm. The ascent offers panoramic views of the caldera and the volcanic islets, framed by the whitewashed terraces of Fira. Many travelers choose to walk it rather than take the cable car, eager to experience the island at a slower, more tactile pace.

A Path Between the Past and the Present

The stepped road has always mirrored Santorini’s delicate balance between authenticity and tourism. On one hand, it remains a living reminder of the island’s working past; on the other, it is an Instagram-famous route walked by thousands of cruise passengers each season.

The recent maintenance ensures that this balance continues. The repaired path will help reduce congestion at the Old Port and encourage more sustainable exploration, giving visitors a chance to experience the island on foot — at least for those willing to face the climb.

As Santorini moves toward a more mindful tourism model, projects like this highlight a growing respect for traditional infrastructure. They are small gestures that preserve not only stone and mortar but also the rhythm of everyday life that built the island’s reputation in the first place.

A Welcome Return

With the path once again open, Fira’s visitors can now descend on foot to the Old Port, where tavernas, boat tours, and souvenir shops await at the water’s edge. Whether taken as morning exercise, a nostalgic stroll, or a photographer’s dream, the route reconnects the heartbeat of Santorini’s old maritime world with the lively town above.

For locals, it means a return to normal — deliveries on time, familiar footsteps echoing on the stones, and the steady hum of life between sea and cliff. For travelers, it is the reopening of one of the most unforgettable walks in Greece.