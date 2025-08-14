Santorini Landslide Risk Gets Six-Month Scientific Intervention

The University of Athens appointed a specialist advisor to the South Aegean Region to oversee landslide prevention in Santorini’s caldera.

High-risk zones include Athinios Port, Old Port of Fira, Ammoudi, Armeni, and Korfos in Thirassia.

Six-month research project to deliver risk analysis, safety recommendations, and demolition guidelines for unstable slopes.

Led by Professor Efthymios Lekkas, a veteran in disaster management across Greece.

Aims to protect residents, tourists, and Santorini’s global reputation as a “safe destination.”

Science to the Rescue — Before Gravity Wins

Santorini is famous for whitewashed houses, sunsets, and a volcanic past that still simmers beneath the surface. What rarely makes the postcards is the creeping movement of its iconic cliffs. Since February, seismic and volcanic activity have triggered landslides, slope shifts, and other reminders that this beauty comes with geological fine print.

To tackle the problem, the South Aegean Region has brought in the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (EKPA) as a specialist advisor. Leading the project is Professor Efthymios Lekkas, a figure well-versed in managing Greece’s most challenging disaster zones — from Lesvos’ earthquake aftermath to Kalymnos’ cliff stability checks.

Where the Risk Runs High

The project focuses on parts of the caldera where both human traffic and geological instability meet:

Old Port of Fira and the uphill slopes to the cable car.

Athinios Port and its winding approach road.

Oia’s Ammoudi area.

Oia’s Armeni area.

Thirassia’s Korfos settlement and its uphill footpath.

A single rockfall in any of these locations could disrupt ferry access, strand visitors, or worse, and would not do the island’s image any favours.

What the Six Months Will Deliver

The plan is straightforward but demanding:

Comprehensive landslide risk analysis across identified hotspots.

Engineering recommendations tailored to each danger zone.

Guidance on necessary demolitions where slopes cannot be stabilised.

Ongoing consultation while fieldwork is underway.

An interdisciplinary team will work on-site to ensure every hazard zone is fully understood and no weak point goes unaddressed.

Santorini’s case is unique, but the knowledge gained here will have wider use. Similar geological risks exist in other parts of Greece, from volcanic Nisyros to the coastal cliffs of Rhodes. Preventive action in Santorini can serve as a model for how to protect lives, infrastructure, and tourism economies in fragile landscapes.

More Than Rock and Dirt

The ultimate goal is twofold: safeguard residents and visitors, and protect Santorini’s identity as a safe, desirable destination. Stable slopes mean uninterrupted transport links, secure walking routes, and fewer emergency closures — all of which support the island’s long-term economy.

Santorini’s cliffs have been holding their pose for about 3,600 years, ever since the volcano last decided to rewrite the landscape. This project is here to make sure they keep standing — not for another eruption, but for the following million holiday snapshots.