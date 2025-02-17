Evacuation Port Planned as Santorini Remains Under Seismic Threat

The government is tightening preparedness measures, including building a new evacuation port.

Santorini might be one of the world’s most picturesque islands, but right now, it’s literally on shaky ground. During an interview on ANT1’s morning show “Good Morning Greece”, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias didn’t sugarcoat the situation: “Scientists can’t predict earthquakes with precision, only provide assessments based on scientific data. This makes it essential for us, as an organized state, to take all necessary preventive measures to protect citizens.”

So, what is the government doing? Besides reminding everyone to stay away from the fancy beach bars in case of a tremor, they’ve decided to get serious about readiness. Kikilias mentioned that an evacuation port will be constructed, basically a “just in case you need to make a quick exit” zone. This port, agreed upon with the Prime Minister, will be in a safer location where ferries can dock if disaster strikes.

Here’s What’s Been Set in Motion

Santorini isn’t just about sunsets and Instagram selfies; it’s also home to a potentially active volcano, Nea Kameni, and its edgy neighbor, Kolumbo. Scientists have detected what they call “minor disturbances” because “giant underground magma movements” might scare off tourists. They’ve also been analyzing a fault line stretching from Santorini to Amorgos, which has been a busy little troublemaker. Kikilias warned that a bigger quake can’t be ruled out and urged everyone to stay prepared.

“A large earthquake can cause extensive damage or even a tsunami. The residents of Santorini and the surrounding islands should know that, in the event of a large earthquake, they should immediately leave coastal and low-lying areas and move to safer, higher ground.”

Let’s break down some of the measures in place:

A full-scale emergency response team, including armed forces and Coast Guard vessels, stands by.

Mobile 4×4 communication units are ready in case cell networks fail.

Backup electrical materials have been sent to ensure power restoration if the grid gets fried.

The island’s residents have been advised to flee to higher ground if the shaking starts, especially near the coast (think: less beach, more mountain).

For added drama, Kikilias confirmed a “small ground deformation” has been detected. That’s scientists’ fancy way of saying the island is shifting, but hey, it’s not the first time (shoutout to 2011-2012 when this happened before). According to experts, the magma is hanging out about 5 kilometers underground, apparently close enough to keep everyone slightly uncomfortable.

“We’re Ready…For Now”

Kikilias seems to know that nobody wants a panic to mess up Santorini’s tourism cashflow. But he also isn’t cool with fake reassurances. “We’re talking about people—not everyone knows scientific terms. It’s our islanders, our economy, our tourism. There’s no room for scaremongering, but no room for complacency either,” he stated.

The government’s emergency apparatus is on full alert to keep calm and carry on, promising rapid action if needed. Schools on the island and nearby Cyclades will stay closed until February 21, for now, based on ongoing expert advice.

As for the ongoing online fear factory? Kikilias had no time for it. “With careful planning and responsible updates, we can keep people informed. Our goal is safety for all,” he said, noting that special advisory committees are keeping tabs on daily developments.

If you’ve got Santorini on your bucket list, don’t let this reality check ruin your plans, as some geologists would advise—just make sure you don’t pick the seaside bungalow. The evacuation port might not enhance your vacation selfies, but knowing the state has a plan beyond sunscreen and ouzo is reassuring.