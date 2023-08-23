Samaria Gorge Reopens August 24 – O.FY.PE.K.A.

Over the past several days, the gorge paths were cleared of rockfalls, and officials say the gorge is now fully accessible.

Crete’s most famous gorge and one of the most popular in Europe will reopen tomorrow. following the engineering study carried out in the Samaria Gorge on August 21st by the Crete Regional Unit of the Hellenic Geological and Mineral Research Authority (E.A.G.M.E.) at the request of O.FY.PE.KA., the decision has been made to reopen Samaria to the public.

In addition, work conducted on August 22nd by the scientific team of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens led by Prof. Mr. Lekkas, officials feel the level of safety in the gorge has returned to the pre-earthquake of August 13th.

At the same time, the path was cleared of rock falls in the previous days, and the gorge is fully accessible. Following the above, the O.FY.PE.K.A. informs that the Samaria Gorge will be accessible to visitors from Thursday, August 24, without the provision of an individual responsible declaration.