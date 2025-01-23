Major Road Safety Upgrades Underway in Lasithi

Inspection of active road safety projects by Lasithi Deputy Governor Yiannis Androulakis.

Key areas include Elounda, Kritsa, and Sissi.

Focus on resurfacing parts of the old national road.

Improvements prioritize areas with high safety concerns.

Collaboration with the Crete Regional Directorate of Technical Works.

Inspection of Safety Efforts in Lasithi

Lasithi’s Deputy Governor, Yiannis Androulakis, recently evaluated ongoing road safety work in Elounda, Kritsa, and Sissi — regions undergoing necessary road surface upgrades. The projects undertaken by the Region of Crete focus on rehabilitating sections of the old national road, particularly parts where safety risks are more pronounced.

The inspection was accompanied by key officials, including Julia Bartolocci, Head of the Department of Transportation Projects from Crete’s Regional Directorate of Technical Works. This presence reinforced the project’s focus on addressing regional infrastructure needs efficiently and thoroughly.

During his review, Androulakis acknowledged the critical importance of these upgrades for residents and visitors. He extended gratitude to Regional Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis and the technical team for their continued support. “By targeting problem areas, we’re enhancing road safety in Lasithi. From initial planning to project implementation, our strategic goal has been to improve the region’s transport network and ensure more secure travel,” he remarked.

These initiatives focus on modernizing regions with safety challenges and reducing risks for drivers and pedestrians alike. Whether travelling to enjoy the stunning landscapes of Elounda, exploring Kritsa’s traditional villages, or visiting the coastal charm of Sissi, these upgrades pave the way to safer journeys for all. Visitors and locals alike can soon expect improved roadway conditions, making travel more secure without compromising the area’s natural beauty or accessibility.

With clear priorities set, Lasithi continues to invest in safer roads that benefit its residents, tourists, and broader regional development goals.

Αυτοψία Αντιπεριφερειάρχη Λασιθίου σε εκτελούμενα έργα οδικής α-σφάλειας στις περιοχές Ελούντα, Κριτσά, Σίσι του Δήμου Αγίου Νικολάου