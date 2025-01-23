Oakwood Revamps Culinary Experiences with All You Knead is Comfort Campaign

Oakwood by Ascott launched the “All You Knead is Comfort” campaign, celebrating food as central to cultural exploration.

Bleisure travel is growing, with food experiences now integral to travellers’ itineraries.

The campaign includes a digital cookbook, special events, masterclasses, and local dining experiences.

New Oakwood properties offer expanded on-site dining options.

Guests can prepare regional dishes in in-room kitchens, enhancing cultural connections.

Food, Travel, and Comfort Collide in Oakwood’s Latest Campaign

Oakwood is taking comfort food to new heights with the launch of its latest campaign, All You Knead is Comfort, inviting guests to indulge in home-style culinary experiences during their stay. With food becoming a core part of modern travel, this initiative includes interactive cooking classes, partnerships with celebrity chefs, and exclusive in-property dining options through March 2025.

Bleisure Meets Flavor: Why Food Is Driving Travel Trends

As the bleisure travel sector continues to boom—a global market currently valued at nearly $600 billion—food has become a major deciding factor for modern travellers. According to American Express Travel’s 2023 report, nearly half of the travellers want to join cooking classes while exploring new destinations, while over a third enjoy grocery shopping on trips to experience local culture firsthand.

Fully aware of these shifting priorities, Oakwood has enhanced its offerings to meet those needs. Key features include:

Expanded dining options at over half of Oakwood properties worldwide

Home-like kitchens in accommodations, enabling guests to cook regional dishes

A focus on immersive culinary experiences as part of the “All You Knead is Comfort” campaign

Tan Bee Leng, Chief Commercial Officer of Ascott, explained that today’s travellers are looking for memorable experiences, with food as the ultimate expression of culture. By combining hands-on cooking, diverse dining options, and collaborations with local chefs, Oakwood offers an experience far beyond traditional lodging.

Comfort, Curated: Recipes From Around the World

Central to the campaign is the release of a digital cookbook, Comfort, Curated, featuring regional recipes by Oakwood chefs from 12 countries. Guests can download it for free and recreate dishes that capture the flavours of their destinations. Featured recipes include:

Hainanese Chicken Rice Nigiri —A Singapore classic reimagined with Japanese influences by Chef Nixon Low.

—A Singapore classic reimagined with Japanese influences by Chef Nixon Low. Indonesian Klepon —A chewy rice ball filled with brown sugar, courtesy of Chef Arie Nurandi from Oakwood Premier Cozmo Jakarta.

—A chewy rice ball filled with brown sugar, courtesy of Chef Arie Nurandi from Oakwood Premier Cozmo Jakarta. Haleem —A rich and hearty Indian stew crafted by Chef Reagan Fernandes from Oakwood Residence Kapil Hyderabad.

—A rich and hearty Indian stew crafted by Chef Reagan Fernandes from Oakwood Residence Kapil Hyderabad. King Fish Tacos —A fusion dish by Chef Jean-Pierre Sauterelle from Oakwood Premier Melbourne.

—A fusion dish by Chef Jean-Pierre Sauterelle from Oakwood Premier Melbourne. Steamed Pork Buns—A traditional favorite shared by Chef Andy Huang at Oakwood Premier Guangzhou.

This cookbook not only satisfies cravings for local delicacies but offers travellers a way to treasure their trip once they’re back home.

Exclusive Culinary Events to Enrich Every Stay

From February 2025, Oakwood properties will host a variety of food-themed events, inviting guests to explore local flavours and traditions. These include:

Masterclasses and Special Menus —In Thailand, Chef Tong Pawat Kritsaruenon, a MasterChef Thailand finalist, will lead a class on authentic Thai recipes at Oakwood Suites Bangkok. In Jakarta, celebrity Chef Devina Hermawan will debut an Indonesian menu at Oakwood Apartments PIK Jakarta.

—In Thailand, Chef Tong Pawat Kritsaruenon, a MasterChef Thailand finalist, will lead a class on authentic Thai recipes at Oakwood Suites Bangkok. In Jakarta, celebrity Chef Devina Hermawan will debut an Indonesian menu at Oakwood Apartments PIK Jakarta. Festive Celebrations —Chinese cooking classes will take centre stage during the Lunar New Year at Oakwood locations in China, featuring dishes like dumplings and Tang Yuan (sweet glutinous rice balls).

—Chinese cooking classes will take centre stage during the Lunar New Year at Oakwood locations in China, featuring dishes like dumplings and Tang Yuan (sweet glutinous rice balls). Seasonal Menus—Exclusive dishes created by local culinary experts will be offered property-wide through limited-time promotions.

By blending the comforts of home with the richness of local gastronomy, Oakwood aims to create travel memories that linger long after checkout. Whether through classes, tastings, or personalized recipes, All You Knead is Comfort makes food a gateway to cultural understanding.