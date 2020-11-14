Paros Airport Upgrade Project Receives €43 Million in Funding

Pin 0 Shares

According to an announcement by the Paros Municipality, a project for improving and expanding infrastructure at the new airport on the Greek island has secured funding in excess of €43 million euros by the National Strategic Reference Framework (NSFR).

The project has been included in the “Transport Infrastructure, Environment and Sustainable Development 2014-2020″ program, which will see the creation of a new terminal, and extended runway, and other infrastructure projects, as well as a new sewage treatments plant, new security booths, bigger aircraft storage, and parking facilities, and a new control tower.

The terminal is to have duty free shops, restaurants, offices, and parking areas for commercial use, as well. The infrastructure program, with the airport as its centerpiece, will also provide other services on the island, including upgrades of public utility networks and for archaeological excavations and research.

Photo credit: Marco Verch