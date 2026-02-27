And no, you cannot Open Your Company This Week.

The Heraklion Chamber of Commerce has an announcement. Breathe in: The One Stop Shop Service — yes, the famously efficient “we do everything in one place” mechanism — will not, in fact, be doing everything in one place during the first ten days of March.

Why? Because Europe has new Activity Codes. And when Europe updates codes, Greece updates systems. And when Greece updates systems, we all pause our entrepreneurial dreams for “necessary technical adjustments.”

Translation for Humans

From March 1, 2026, new European Activity Codes (KAD – Κωδικός Αριθμός Δραστηριότητας) come into force.

To align with them, the One Stop Shop (ΥΜΣ) and the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (ΑΑΔΕ) must perform a sacred ritual known as:

“Automated matching of old KAD with new KAD.” During this holy alignment process:

You cannot establish a company.

You cannot finalize a company.

You cannot establish a company digitally.

You cannot physically establish a company.

You may, however, contemplate the concept of enterprise.

Already Started Something? Excellent.

If you had the boldness to begin forming a company using the old KAD codes, congratulations.

You now enter the bureaucratic waiting room.

Your case:

Cannot be completed

Will be frozen in administrative suspense

May require manual intervention by a handler

May require “updating and adjustment.”

May require your patience, which you no longer possess

You will be informed if additional action is required.

Which, in Greece, is a poetic way of saying, “You will eventually receive a phone call.”

Why Is This Happening?

Because the integrity of the registry must be protected, and systems must be properly interconnected.

Because somewhere in Brussels, someone believes economic activity depends on classification precision.

Which, technically, it does. But it is still funny.

The Good News

At some undefined point after the automated alignment ritual is complete, the One Stop Shop will reopen. You will once again be able to:

Start companies

Modify companies

Close companies

Live your entrepreneurial truth

Using the new, improved, fully Europeanized KAD codes.

A new announcement will inform you when reality resumes.

Europe harmonizes. Athens synchronizes. Heraklion temporarily immobilizes.

The cooperation of all is essential for the smooth transition to the new European classification framework. Translation: Please do not shout at the counter.