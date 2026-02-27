Doctors Warn the Wave May Last Until April

A few days after Carnival celebrations wrapped up across the island, and before the week even had time to settle, respiratory infections began climbing again.

Cases of viral infections, pneumococcus, influenza, and RSV are increasing in clinics across Crete. The most visible reminder sits in the Intensive Care Unit of the University Hospital of Heraklion (PAGNI), where a 13-year-old boy and an 8-year-old schoolgirl remain hospitalized.

Specialists now fear another seasonal wave. Their message is steady but clear: respiratory infections will remain intense at least until April.

“Respiratory infections are in an upswing.”

Dr. Diamantis Kofteridis, Professor of Internal Medicine–Infectious Diseases at the University of Crete and Director of the Internal Medicine Clinic at PAGNI, confirmed the rise in cases.

He stated:

“Indeed, we have the seasonal respiratory infections, which are in an upswing. Primarily, influenza, coronavirus, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise. They are gradually decreasing due to the change in weather; however, until April, we will have respiratory infections at high intensity, and it would be good for people to go and get vaccinated, even if they have not already done so.”

The seasonal pattern is familiar. The intensity this year is not unexpected. What concerns physicians is the persistence.

“Be cautious,” specialists say

Dr. Kofteridis emphasized that vaccination still matters — even now — especially for vulnerable groups.

He added:

“We have very good vaccines, and they largely protect especially vulnerable social groups. When do we go to the hospital? Symptoms that should be enough to cause concern and send someone to health centers or even the hospital include high fever and shortness of breath. Especially when a person has many health problems, they should contact their doctor immediately. Vaccination is important, but in cases where someone does not want or cannot be vaccinated, there are various solutions that a doctor can propose.”

The guidance is practical: high fever, breathing difficulty, and underlying conditions require immediate medical attention.

Vaccination Rates Are Falling

From the pharmaceutical community, the tone is more frustrated.

Aristotelis Skountakis, President of the Heraklion Pharmaceutical Association, pointed to declining vaccination uptake.

He said:

“The recent pneumococcus case at PAGNI highlights that there is not the necessary immunity in the community; therefore, not enough vaccinations have been done in children.”

He also compared this season to previous years:

“Apart from those who get vaccinated regularly every year, there was not a great mobilization to protect the population. This is another year in which we observe, unfortunately, fewer and fewer vaccinations. Gradually, as we move away from the years of the pandemic, the number of vaccinated people become smaller. People have become complacent, and this is evident: this year we saw at least 25–30% lower rates than last year at the same time.”

According to his estimate, vaccination rates have dropped roughly 30% compared to last year.