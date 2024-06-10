Of Crete, the Sea, and the Hills

Since I was very young, the sea has held a spell over me. Growing up in Charleston, SC, the constant ebb and flow of tides, the marshes, and Wintry strolls collecting shells on Lowcountry beaches took over my soul. Since those early years, I’ve always dreamed of being at sea or beside it, and now I live on Crete Island, one of the most epic paradise isles on Earth. Today, I decided to begin a new series of posts. Stories capturing verse, imagery, and the eternal wonder of Earth’s seas and oceans.

The first shared from Instagram is from Jordanis Tsatsis and Crete My Love, a gallery of fantastic beaches including Preveli, Triopetra, Ligres, Plakias, Ammoudi, Damnoni, Bali, Karavostasi, Kalypso, and Schinaria. These stunning beaches, the sea kissing their shores, might have been what Kipling was referring to when he wrote about her slackening for those who have desired her.

The Sea and the Hills - Rudyard Kipling



Who hath desired the Sea? - the sight of salt water unbounded -

The heave and the halt and the hurl and the crash of the comber wind-hounded?

The sleek-barrelled swell before storm, grey, foamless, enormous, and growing

Stark calm on the lap of the Line or the crazy-eyed hurricane blowing -

His Sea in no showing the same - his Sea and the same 'neath each showing:

His Sea as she slackens or thrills?

So and no otherwise - so and no otherwise - hillmen desire their Hills!



Who hath desired the Sea ? - the immense and contemptuous surges?

The shudder, the stumble, the swerve, as the star-stabbing bowsprit emerges?

The orderly clouds of the Trades, the ridged, roaring sapphire thereunder -

Unheralded cliff-haunting flaws and the headsail's low-volleying thunder -

His Sea in no wonder the same - his Sea and the same through each wonder:

His Sea as she rages or stills?

So and no otherwise - so and no otherwise - hillmen desire their Hills.



Who hath desired the Sea? Her menaces swift as her mercies?

The in-rolling walls of the fog and the silver-winged breeze that disperses?

The unstable mined berg going South and the calvings and groans that declare it -

White water half-guessed overside and the moon breaking timely to bare it -

His Sea as his fathers have dared - his Sea as his children shall dare it:

His Sea as she serves him or kills?

So and no otherwise - so and no otherwise - hillmen desire their Hills.



Who hath desired the Sea? Her excellent loneliness rather

Than forecourts of kings, and her outermost pits than the streets where men gather

Inland, among dust, under trees - inland where the slayer may slay him -

Inland, out of reach of her arms, and the bosom whereon he must lay him -

His Sea from the first that betrayed - at the last that shall never betray him:

His Sea that his being fulfils?

So and no otherwise - so and no otherwise - hillmen desire their Hills.

And here on Crete, the hillmen have their paradise too.