Four Essential Tips for Winter Travel Insurance

With hurricane season nearing its close, travellers brace for a potentially perilous winter forecasted by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, anticipating greater precipitation across more than half of the U.S.

The 2024-2025 U.S. Winter Outlook map for temperature shows the greatest chances for cooler-than-average conditions in the Pacific Northwest of the U.S. (Image credit: NOAA)

The expected increase in holiday travel expenses, which have climbed to $7,225 on average, has prompted analysis from Squaremouth.com, which now offers insights on how to manage travel insurance amid these challenges.

Secure coverage early: To ensure eligibility for any claims, purchasing your travel insurance policy before a storm receives an official name is imperative. Travel insurance can offer financial protection, reimbursing trip costs when adverse weather necessitates cancellation. Strategize extra travel time: Travel insurance policies typically cover only certain circumstances, such as road closures or involvement in a traffic incident. Allocating additional time to reach the airport during winter may prevent unnecessary stress, as travel insurance does not compensate for missing a flight due to traffic delays. Invest in winter sports insurance: It is advisable for those embarking on skiing or snowboarding adventures to select a policy with sports and activities benefits. These plans cover snow-related injuries and safeguard against damage to winter sporting equipment. Compile a list of emergency contacts: A prudent traveller maintains a list of vital contacts, including local emergency services and the 24-hour Assistance Service of their travel insurance provider. Quick access to these numbers can be crucial during a winter emergency scenario.

Planning a winter vacation? Don’t let unexpected weather leave you stranded. Winter travel insurance is your safety net. (Illustration designed by Freepik)

Interest in travel insurance spikes as 21% of Squaremouth’s clientele purchase policies for the cold season for the first time. The proactive step comes after 24% reported previous disruptions due to winter weather, with 31% forecasting more of the same or worse conditions than prior years.

Despite a 5% rise in average trip costs since 2023, travellers are choosing to explore less exorbitant destinations like the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Aruba, and Mexico. This financial shift mirrors a trend in which more than half of respondents plan to maintain or increase their travel spending this winter.