Argophilia

For the love of the journey.

Four Essential Tips for Winter Travel Insurance

- October 26th, 2024 08:55 am

Planning a winter vacation? Don't let unexpected weather leave you stranded. Winter travel insurance is your safety net. (Illustration designed by Freepik)

Planning a winter vacation? Don't let unexpected weather leave you stranded. Winter travel insurance is your safety net. (Illustration designed by Freepik)

Share
Share
Tweet

With hurricane season nearing its close, travellers brace for a potentially perilous winter forecasted by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, anticipating greater precipitation across more than half of the U.S.

USA Seasonal Temperature Outlook
The 2024-2025 U.S. Winter Outlook map for temperature shows the greatest chances for cooler-than-average conditions in the Pacific Northwest of the U.S. (Image credit: NOAA)

The expected increase in holiday travel expenses, which have climbed to $7,225 on average, has prompted analysis from Squaremouth.com, which now offers insights on how to manage travel insurance amid these challenges.

  1. Secure coverage early: To ensure eligibility for any claims, purchasing your travel insurance policy before a storm receives an official name is imperative. Travel insurance can offer financial protection, reimbursing trip costs when adverse weather necessitates cancellation.
  2. Strategize extra travel time: Travel insurance policies typically cover only certain circumstances, such as road closures or involvement in a traffic incident. Allocating additional time to reach the airport during winter may prevent unnecessary stress, as travel insurance does not compensate for missing a flight due to traffic delays.
  3. Invest in winter sports insurance: It is advisable for those embarking on skiing or snowboarding adventures to select a policy with sports and activities benefits. These plans cover snow-related injuries and safeguard against damage to winter sporting equipment.
  4. Compile a list of emergency contacts: A prudent traveller maintains a list of vital contacts, including local emergency services and the 24-hour Assistance Service of their travel insurance provider. Quick access to these numbers can be crucial during a winter emergency scenario.
winter travel insurance
Planning a winter vacation? Don’t let unexpected weather leave you stranded. Winter travel insurance is your safety net. (Illustration designed by Freepik)

Interest in travel insurance spikes as 21% of Squaremouth’s clientele purchase policies for the cold season for the first time. The proactive step comes after 24% reported previous disruptions due to winter weather, with 31% forecasting more of the same or worse conditions than prior years.

Despite a 5% rise in average trip costs since 2023, travellers are choosing to explore less exorbitant destinations like the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Aruba, and Mexico. This financial shift mirrors a trend in which more than half of respondents plan to maintain or increase their travel spending this winter.

About Manuel Santos

Manuel, an author for Argophilia Travel News, hails from Barcelona. He started off as a lifeguard at Sant Sebastia Beach and later worked as a barista. Currently, he is a travel writer who is considering writing a book about the surf beaches in Spain.

Previous:
Next:
Share
Share
Tweet