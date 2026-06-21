Hiker Rescued from Agia Irini Gorge in Chania

Firefighters launched a rescue operation after a hiker was found unconscious in Agia Irini Gorge, Chania.

The man, estimated to be around 60 years old, was spotted by a group of passing hikers who immediately alerted authorities.

Eight firefighters with three vehicles rushed to the scene to extract the man from the difficult terrain.

The man was transferred to an EKAV ambulance to be rushed to the hospital; the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unknown.

A rescue operation unfolded in the rugged terrain of the Agia Irini Gorge in Chania after a hiker was discovered unconscious on the trail. The alarm was raised during the day when a group of hikers traversing the popular route stumbled upon the body of a man, estimated to be approximately 60 years old, who was completely unresponsive.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation and the challenging terrain, the hikers immediately contacted emergency services. The Fire Service mobilized a team to initiate an extraction operation, dispatching three rescue vehicles and eight firefighters to the gorge to reach the victim and carry him out to safety.

The rescue teams navigated the rocky paths of the gorge to safely transport the unconscious man back to the main road access point. Waiting at the entrance of the gorge was a National Centers for Emergency Care (EKAV) ambulance crew, prepared to provide immediate medical intervention and transfer him to the nearest hospital.

At this time, local authorities have not released information regarding the man’s identity, nationality, or medical condition. The exact circumstances that led to him losing consciousness on the trail are currently under investigation by local officials.