The following is a test of artificial intelligence capability prompted by an article by Argophila Editor in Chief, Mihaela Butler. The article in question, “Greek Tourism Ministry Plans Another Pile of Digital Projects” is an objective assessment of the 5th Regional Tourism Council session, chaired by Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni.

The session was focused in large part on digital projects funded by the Recovery and Resilience Fund and the establishment of Destination Management and Marketing Organizations (DMMOs) at the regional level. What our editor found was a mix of “interesting” proposals and a good deal of PR fluff where authentic digital prowess should exist. The story you are about to read proves the ministry’s ideas on (at least) Generative AI for Travel Stories.

The story was created using entirely AI based on my suggestion as a prompt for the AI program used. You will find the results both amazing and hilarious – with innuendos aimed at Greece’s Tourism decision-makers and their noxious digital prowess.

The Power AI and Fortified Gas

Why is it that historic places make me want to perform my worst offenses? As I stood in the Koules Fortress, marveling at its mighty walls and rich history, my stomach betrayed me. Let’s just say, one wrong snack before sightseeing can turn a casual tour into a personal crisis.

“Did you hear that?” a woman whispered to her friend nearby.

Keep it cool, I thought. Act natural. Maybe they’ll blame the centuries-old stonework for some kind of ghastly odor release.

“Probably the wind,” her friend replied, glancing suspiciously in my direction.

The fart in Koules had been unleashed, and now my focus was less about its cultural significance and more about escaping any incriminating stares. My fate hung in the balance. Could I remain anonymous? Or would I go down in history as the fortress farter?

I shuffled toward another exhibit, hoping to distance myself from the crime scene. But then the thought hit me—what are the odds that centuries ago, some poor Venetian soldier experienced the same thing here?

“Bro, did you just ruin the barracks?”

“No, it’s definitely the sea air, Marco!”

I practically heard the ghostly banter in my head. And honestly, maybe that’s the beauty of Koules. Sure, it’s an architectural wonder, but it also reminds us that we’re all just human—whether we’re defending a fortress or failing miserably to keep gas in check on vacation.

Now, let me ask you this: If you farted in Koules Fortress, would you own up to it or keep walking? Personally, I’m taking this one to the grave.