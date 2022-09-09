Minoan Koumasa Site Open to Visitors Sunday, September 9

The Crete archaeological site of Minoan Koumasa will be open for visitors of all ages on Sunday, September 9, from 5 to 7 pm. Visitors will be presented with the archaeologists and scientific staff’s results of years of excavations.

Since 2012, excavations have taken place at Koumasa under the auspices of the Archaeological Society at Athens and the cooperation of the Heraklion Ephorate of Antiquities and the University of Heidelberg. The dig, which is being supervised by the renowned archaeologist Prof. Dr. Diamantis Panagiotopoulos, is the site of an early Minoan cemetery (3000 – 2300 BC) between Loukia and Koumasa near the southern border of the Mesara plain and at the foothills of the Asterousia Mountains.

Aerial view of the Koumasa Prepalatial Cemetery – Cretan Beaches image

On Sunday, the site will be accessible from the road leading to Kapetaniana. At the same time, the Old School at Loukia, where the study of the pottery and small finds is taking place, will also be accessible to the public as well.

Diamantis Panagiotopoulos, some may recall, is the scientist chiefly responsible for the “The islands of the winds. The nautical culture of the Prehistoric Aegean” exhibition, which debuted at the New Archaeology Museum of Mesara in Gortys.

The archaeologists and workers of the excavation team will be delighted to welcome visitors to Koumasa to discuss the results of the excavations so far. In addition, the future prospects of archaeological research and development of this important Minoan site will be presented.