Greece Overtourism and Its Impact on Local Communities

As more people travel worldwide, Greek destinations face the challenge of striking a balance between economic growth and the well-being of local communities. Randy Durband, CEO of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), spoke on this issue during a recent event in Athens. He pointed to the worldwide surge in tourism, fueled by a rising middle class and increasing access to low-cost flights. This sharp increase in visitors puts pressure on popular attractions and neighbourhoods.

Durband warned that this strain, often labelled as “overtourism,” affects the quality of life for local communities. Crowded landmarks and congested streets change the character of well-loved places. He remarked, “There’s only one Acropolis,” underscoring the unique draw of Greece’s most visited site and the pressures it faces.

Smart Solutions for Sustainable Tourism

Rather than turning to strict government measures, Durband recommended targeted management tactics to distribute travellers better across regions and seasons. Spreading visitors to less crowded areas and during off-peak times can ease stress on both communities and infrastructure.

Citing examples from other countries, Durband described Granada’s reservation-based system for monument visits and a French village’s policy of car-free weekends, where only residents are allowed to drive. These approaches highlight ways to protect local communities and cultural landmarks without closing doors to tourists.

He also advocated for stronger roles for local councils in guiding tourism management. Decisions made close to home can address the unique features and limits of each place. However, he voiced concern about the issue of greenwashing in tourism certifications, especially in Europe. Durband contrasted this with Turkey’s national standards that require compliance with the GSTC sustainability criteria by 2030. According to him, real certification needs more than just self-assessment.

By drawing on global examples and proven strategies, Greek destinations can find balanced ways to manage tourism. While welcoming visitors from around the world, these steps can protect local communities and preserve the country’s most treasured sites for future generations.