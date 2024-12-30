Larnaca Welcomes 2025 With Silent Fireworks

Larnaca’s New Year 2025 celebration will feature silent fireworks that are better suited for animals.

The decision followed requests from residents to reduce noise from traditional fireworks.

Europe Square will host a music event that is free and open to all.

A massive Christmas tree near the stage will enhance the celebratory atmosphere.

The Municipality of Larnaca has shared plans for a distinctive way to welcome the New Year 2025. Responding to multiple requests from residents, officials confirmed that this year’s fireworks display will feature silent fireworks. The initiative aims to protect the city’s animals from the loud, startling noises of typical fireworks.

“After receiving numerous appeals from our fellow citizens, the fireworks used to welcome 2025 will be silent to safeguard the city’s animals from overwhelming noise,” the Municipality stated in a public announcement.

What Silent Fireworks Mean

Despite their name, silent fireworks aren’t entirely free of sound. The term can be misleading since pyrotechnic experts have yet to eliminate noise from large explosions. These displays could be better described as “low-noise fireworks” because they mainly avoid the thunderous aerial blasts seen in traditional shows. Instead, they use quieter types of fireworks, focusing more on visual effects without causing distress to animals or noise-sensitive individuals.

Setting the Stage for New Year’s Eve

The Municipality’s cultural department has arranged a musical night in Europe Square to mark the arrival of the new year. A stage has already been set up near the towering Christmas tree, designed to offer an inviting spot for locals and visitors to enjoy the evening. Attendees will experience a visually enchanting night, free from loud interruptions typically associated with traditional fireworks shows.