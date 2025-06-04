Kastoria National Airport Gets a New Air Traffic Control Tower

On June 4, 2025, a team of key decision-makers gathered at Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority headquarters, their sights set on reshaping Kastoria National Airport’s future. The airport, known as “Aristotelis,” has long stood on the edge of something more. Its 2,698-meter runway offers enough room for mid-sized and long-haul planes, but the departure boards stay mostly quiet, a signal that opportunity has been waiting to land.

Seated around the table: Giorgos Saounatsos, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority, and Deputy Director Alexandros Karydis, along with Western Macedonia Regional Governor Giorgos Amanatidis, Kastoria’s Deputy Regional Governor Dimitris Savvopoulos, and senior engineers from Kastoria’s Public Works Department. In a region better known for tranquil lakes and fur traditions than takeoffs, these leaders are set on changing the narrative.

The new control tower, central to the meeting, represents a long-overdue enhancement. “With these upgrades, Kastoria will finally meet modern aviation standards. We owe this to our travelers and community,” said Saounatsos.

Key Data and Plans:

Date of meeting: June 4, 2025;

Runway length: 2,698 meters;

Airport code: KSO;

New tower design: Modern air traffic technology;

Funding source: Western Macedonia regional budget;

Next step: Submit a formal request to Civil Aviation for cost review;

Studies for the project to be financed by the Region.

On paper, Kastoria National Airport checks all the right boxes. Its landing strip can accept medium and large aircraft. The hold-up lies elsewhere: until now, the airport lacked advanced infrastructure—a missing piece the new control tower will complete.

Every upgrade comes with promise but also logistics to untangle. During this session, the Regional Authority agreed to bankroll all necessary studies—a crucial gesture for funding and project flow. “We’re moving forward not just for Kastoria, but for all of Western Macedonia,” stated Governor Amanatidis.

After the formal request, the Civil Aviation Authority will handle the assignment of the technical studies. These steps steer the project toward full completion, promising a safer, more efficient operating environment once the tower is finished.

In its current form, the airport is a study in potential: open skies but with limited activity. The arrival of a modern tower could shift that story, linking Kastoria more firmly with Athens, Thessaloniki, and international destinations.

As these new plans take to the air, the locals might finally see their airport match the horizon’s promise—a place not just to land but to launch. For passengers, it opens the prospect of easier trips, safer skies, and perhaps new reasons to visit a corner of Greece where change now has a runway.