Inside Kastelli Airport’s Grand Illusion

Yet another “big investigation” into air travel and tourism

Journalists bravely enter the “forbidden” construction site at Kastelli

Someone mentions “hub of the Southeastern Mediterranean” again

Tune in Monday, 20 October, night for déjà vu, now in HD

If you have ever wanted to see hard hats, drones, and very serious faces walking through a concrete shell in the middle of nowhere, Kriti TV has you covered. The show “ΩΡΑ ΑΙΧΜΗΣ” promises a “major journalistic investigation” into Crete’s airports — as if nobody has ever heard of airplanes before.

The teaser proudly declares: “We entered the inner sanctum of the new airport at Kastelli!”

Translation: a reporter got permission to walk through the construction site in a fluorescent vest and say “impressive” a lot.

The Temple of Infrastructure

The “inner sanctum,” as it turns out, is a field of scaffolding and concrete where the ghosts of deadlines still wander. Yet, we are told this will soon become the gateway of the Eastern Mediterranean, transforming Crete into a “strategic air hub.” One imagines control towers manned by prophets and baggage claim staffed by demigods.

Meanwhile, the island’s current airport — the eternally heroic Nikos Kazantzakis — continues to break records every summer, mostly in the “number of people sighing in queues” category. But do not worry: this is apparently a good thing, a “foundation for the future.” In other words, overcrowding has been rebranded as progress.

The Road to Somewhere

Of course, no airport investigation would be complete without mentioning the “road network improvements.” The episode promises to show all the “interventions” leading to the new airport. Expect footage of bulldozers, traffic cones, and maybe a goat or two — because this is Crete, and goats always make an appearance.

There will also be interviews. People in suits will talk about “connectivity,” “development,” and “geostrategic positioning.” None of them will mention that the average Cretan still spends half an hour circling Heraklion just to find parking.

Tune In for More Groundbreaking Ground

The show airs Monday at 21:45 on Kriti TV. If you love dramatic lighting, aerial shots of asphalt, and phrases like “a new era for tourism,” do not miss it.

For the rest of us, warmth, coffee, and silence might be a better investment in infrastructure.