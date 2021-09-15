Hoteliers Federation President Grigoris Tasios Praises Tourism 2021 Effort

Share Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s tourism performance this year was a pleasant surprise, The Hellenic Hoteliers Federation President Grigoris Tasios told attendees of the the 85th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) that Greece tourism numbers are a pleasant surprise in spite of setbacks.

Tasios told the media Greece’s tourism revenue this year has already reached half of 2019 earnings so far. He went on to say he thinks Sepember will also be a good month. The veteran hotelier also said he thinks this year will pave the way for an even better 2022 season. GTP quoted the hotel expert saying:

“It seems that we will reach 45 to 50 percent of 2019 revenue in almost all destinations and this will lead to a normal 2022.”

The federation’s president said that northern Greece will see travelers from the Balkans via road drop after mid-September. He also commented on the performance of destinations, saying that for 2021 the South Aegean Region, which includes islands of the Cyclades and the Dodecanese, saw the most overnight stays for another year.

Tasios went on to praise government officials for efforts to support brining big numbers of tourists to Greece despite the COVID pandemic.

Source: GTP