Greece Ranks First for Hotel Satisfaction in the Mediterranean

Greece ranked first for hotel satisfaction in the Mediterranean for the summer of 2024.

Scored 87% overall, ahead of Cyprus, Italy, Spain, France, and Turkey.

Top strengths: cleanliness (92%) and service (90%).

Cyclades and Epirus achieved the highest satisfaction ratings by region.

Mykonos led luxury destinations with a 92% score.

Greece’s Winning Formula in the Mediterranean Hotel Rankings

In the summer of 2024, Greece outshined every other Mediterranean country in hotel guest reviews. With an impressive overall score of 87%, it narrowly edged out Cyprus (86%) and surged past Italy and Spain (both at 85%). Analysis from INSETE—a Greek tourism research body—revealed steady marks for customer satisfaction, even showing an uptick from the previous year’s 86%.

The secret behind Greece’s leading position? Travellers raved about essential elements like cleanliness, which hit 92%, and exceptional service at 90%. While guests loved the location and cosy accommodations, food options, and hospitality, issues like room quality (86%) and value for money (87%) had slightly more mixed feedback.

Visitors couldn’t resist mentioning breakfast as a standout feature, while some pointed to minor hassles like air-conditioning problems and service delays during peak-season rushes.

Which Regions Performed Best?

Regional Winners

Cyclades: Crowned as the top performer with a General Review Index (GRI) of 91%, Cyclades delivered outstanding cleanliness (97%) and picturesque locations (95%).

Epirus: Dominated on the mainland, scoring 96% in cleanliness and 91% for value.

Mykonos: Emerged as the ultimate luxury champion among international premium destinations, locking in a stellar 92% GRI.

Areas Needing Improvement

The Ionian Islands lagged with an 84% score, and Athens followed closely with an 84% GRI. Both regions stayed above the threshold for “good,” but comparisons showed room for growth.

Across star categories, Greece’s five-star hotels unsurprisingly claimed the crown with an 89% satisfaction rate, followed by four-star (88%) and three-star (87%) options. Budget-friendly hotels impressed too, excelling in cleanliness (96%) and overall value (89%).

What Travelers Loved—and Hated

Here’s how visitors’ experiences broke down across review categories:

What Worked:

Exceptional staff friendliness and helpfulness.

Clean, well-maintained spaces that felt inviting.

Breakfast offerings that left tourists raving.

Authenticity in boutique-style establishments.

What Didn’t:

Complaints about the quality of beverages.

Technical issues like malfunctioning air conditioners.

Cleanliness lapses during high-demand periods.

Interestingly, visitor origin played a role in perceptions. While guests from countries like Colombia and Iceland rated Greece exceptionally high, some Turkish tourists gave more lukewarm feedback, dragging down overall ratings from their group to 81.6%.

Greece’s Hospitality Advantage

Greece’s consistent excellence in summer 2024 highlights why it’s a favourite destination for vacationers seeking sun, sea, and stellar service. Its hotels deliver experiences that rival Europe’s best, from small, authentic guesthouses on the Cyclades to high-profile luxury on Mykonos.

However, the study didn’t shy away from pointing out ongoing challenges. Public cleanliness, infrastructure readiness during peak seasons, and destination management remain areas for improvement. As INSETE’s general director, Elias Kikilias, noted: “Greek hospitality proves its strength even during the busiest times, but enhancing the total visitor experience is key to keeping that competitive edge.”

Are you heading to Greece next summer? Expect excellent service, spotless rooms, and some of the warmest welcomes in the Mediterranean.

INΣΕΤΕ: Πρωτιά της Ελλάδας στις αξιολογήσεις ξενοδοχείων στη Μεσόγειο