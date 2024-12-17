Hilton’s Ambitious Growth in Egypt for 2025 and Beyond

Hilton will significantly grow its presence in Egypt, with 25 new hotels planned. This move will increase the company’s operations in Egypt to over 40 hotels over the next few years. The expansion is highlighted by several firsts, including the debut of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection and Curio Collection brands in the region.

Prominent openings include the highly anticipated Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi, slated for early 2025. Positioned in Cairo’s upscale Maadi neighbourhood, the hotel will provide premium accommodations with panoramic views of the Nile River and the Pyramids.

Highlights of Upcoming Openings

25 new Hilton properties across Egypt.

Over 40 operational hotels are planned in Egypt within the next few years.

First-ever Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Africa.

First Curio Collection by Hilton in Egypt.

Over 5,000 new jobs to support Egypt’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

Premier Properties Coming to Cairo

Several high-profile openings are planned for Cairo, highlighting Hilton’s focus on Egypt’s capital:

Hilton Cairo Historic City (2027): Located in Old Cairo’s Magra El Oyoun district, this hotel will feature 255 rooms, dining, and wellness facilities.

DoubleTree by Hilton Cairo Downtown (2028): Positioned in central Cairo, it will offer 257 rooms, dining options, and business amenities.

Hilton Cairo Suez Road: Situated along Cairo Suez Road for easy access to business hubs, the property will include 350 rooms, restaurants, a spa, and event spaces.

DoubleTree by Hilton Cairo West Leaves: Opening soon in partnership with al Waly Urban Development, this hotel will provide 250 rooms, two restaurants, and event areas.

Hilton Garden Inn Cairo West: Close to top attractions, this hotel will feature 220 rooms, meeting space, and dining facilities.

Hilton Garden Inn New Cairo Palm East: Set in the Palm East area, this property will offer 126 rooms, a rooftop bar, a pool, and fitness amenities.

Expansion Across Egypt’s Resorts

Hilton also aims to strengthen its presence in key resort destinations:

Curio Collection by Hilton – Sharm El Sheikh: Opening in 2027 in Naama Bay, this hotel will offer 165 rooms, dining venues, and outdoor pools.

Curio Collection by Hilton – Marsa Alam: This property, opening in 2028, will feature 50 guest villas, restaurants, pools, and a spa.

Tapestry Collection by Hilton – Abu Dabbab Lodge: Launching in 2025, this eco-friendly lodge in Marsa Alam will provide 92 rooms, diving facilities, and wellness services.

Hilton Marsa Alam Marina – All-Inclusive Resort: An all-inclusive option offering 750 rooms and a wide range of activities, including snorkeling and diving.

DoubleTree by Hilton – Alamein Marina Valley: Located on Egypt’s North Coast, this hotel will include 182 rooms, an outdoor pool, and versatile event spaces.

Renovations to Existing Egypt Hotels

Hilton has also committed to modernizing its current Egypt hotels:

Upgrades underway at Ramses Hilton, Hilton Pyramids Golf, and Hilton Cairo Heliopolis.

Renovation and expansion of Hilton Marsa Alam Nubian Resort, adding 66 new rooms.

Overhaul at DoubleTree by Hilton Sharm El Sheikh – Sharks Bay Resort, with 270 revamped rooms expected by mid-2025.

Focus on Community and Talent Development

In line with its growth strategy, Hilton’s ventures in Egypt will generate over 5,000 new jobs. The company has also launched a hospitality school in the country, partnering with local universities to nurture future talent in the industry.

Long-standing Commitment to Egypt

Carlos Khneisser, Hilton’s vice president for development in the Middle East and Africa, remarked, “Egypt is our longest standing market in the MEA region, where we’ve been operating for more than 60 years. We are excited to continue building on this legacy as we accelerate our growth.”

This expansion reflects Hilton’s dedication to fostering Egypt’s tourism industry while enhancing guest experiences with world-class accommodations.