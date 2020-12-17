Hilton Announces First Resort on Crete Opening 2021

Pin 0 Shares

Hilton just signed an agreement with Troulis Royal Collection to open The Royal Senses Resort Crete, Curio Collection by Hilton in April of 2021.

The 179-room hotel features spectacular sea views and a dedicated beach and marina, as well as the timelessness of Cretan hospitality in a contemporary way. Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Hilton offered this via the release:

“Crete is one of Greece’s most popular islands, thanks to its warm climate, rich history and picturesque villages. Royal Senses Resort Crete will make a stunning addition to our rapidly growing Curio Collection of unique hotels, which includes upcoming properties in destinations including Lisbon, London and Reykjavik.”

The island’s unique landscape and rich cultural heritage make it ideal for curious travelers and anyone seeking to experience everything Greece has to offer by visiting one, very diverse, destination. The hotel will be located in the picturesque Rethymno region on the northern part of Crete, which has the best weather and attractions that Crete has to offer, including the Melidoni Cave, the Amari Valley, and countless historic and natural attractions. Eleni Troulis, President of Troulis Royal Collection, had this to say:

“We are delighted that the Royal Senses Resort Crete, Curio Collection by Hilton will be the first in Greece to join this stunning selection of handpicked properties. Having successfully operated its sister property, the Royal Blue Resort, since 2009, we are now excited to be expanding our portfolio and partnering with Hilton.”

She added that the collaboration is ideal because it combines her family’s appreciation of Crete’s multifaceted culture and the hospitality values of her company with Hilton’s strong international customer appeal.

The Royal Senses Resort Crete, Curio Collection by Hilton will be a contemporary new build that connects seamlessly with the island’s rugged natural beauty. The hotel will feature state of the art facilities including a spa, indoor and outdoor pool, water park, tennis courts as well as a private beach and marina.

Curio Collection by Hilton has over 90 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts worldwide, that have been handpicked for their distinct character and personality. Each hotel is a true reflection of its surroundings, meaning that every hotel is different, with a different story to tell. The Royal Senses Resort Crete will join the portfolio of unique Curio Collection by Hilton properties, including The Trafalgar St James London, Aleph Rome Hotel, The Britannique Naples and Grand Hotel des Sablettes Plage.

The Royal Senses Resort Crete, Curio Collection by Hilton will be located at Panormo Rethymnon, 740 57, Crete, Greece.