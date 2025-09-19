Heraklion’s waste crisis spirals. The city’s cleaning staff has called for emergency status, citing failed private contracts and demanding real solutions.

Heraklion’s cleaning workers demand that the city be declared in a state of emergency.

Overflowing trash threatens public health, the environment, and tourism.

Private contracts for waste collection failed to solve the problem.

Workers urge reinforcement of municipal services instead of outsourcing.

Proposals include equipment, funding, and even army involvement.

A City at the Breaking Point

The Cleaning Workers’ Association of Heraklion has sent an urgent letter to the Region of Crete, requesting that the city be declared in a state of emergency. Their argument is simple. The garbage crisis has reached a point where it is no longer manageable. The bins overflow, the stench spreads, and citizens’ patience runs out.

The workers point to an apparent failure: the decision to hand parts of the job to a private contractor. The company, they say, could not keep up. The result is a city stuck in decay, with improvised solutions and no sign of relief.

Health, Image, and Anger

The stakes are obvious. Uncollected garbage means:

There is a public health risk , with residents and workers exposed.

, with residents and workers exposed. Environmental decline occurs as rubbish piles up in neighborhoods.

occurs as rubbish piles up in neighborhoods. As a European city and Crete’s tourism hub, the image of damage is not visible, yet it is drowning in waste.

Locals are furious. Tourists are bewildered. The promise that Heraklion would be “tidied up” has not survived contact with reality.

Failed Outsourcing, Again

The union is blunt. Outsourcing part of the work was supposed to help. Instead, the private operator was unable to deliver. “It is obvious,” they wrote, “that the solution does not lie in fragmented contracts and pouring money from citizens’ pockets into failed privatizations.”

For them, the only sustainable path is strengthening municipal services with staff, equipment, and resources. Anything else, they argue, is a band-aid on a festering wound.

What Workers Propose

The workers do not just complain. They list concrete steps:

Assistance from neighboring municipalities , with vehicles and crews already offered.

, with vehicles and crews already offered. Support from the Region of Crete , in equipment and funding.

, in equipment and funding. Emergency financing is provided by the Interior Ministry , with state agencies or even the army stepping in if necessary.

, with state agencies or even the army stepping in if necessary. Creation of temporary “green points” outside the urban center for waste transfer and alternative management.

outside the urban center for waste transfer and alternative management. Proper staff assignments ensure that cleaning workers work in their specialties.

Above all, they stress that an emergency declaration must not become an excuse for yet another failed privatization. Instead, it must come with real reinforcement of public cleaning services.

For Heraklion, the garbage crisis is not just a municipal mess. It is a tourism problem. The city is Crete’s entry point, welcoming visitors from the port and airport. Overflowing bins and foul smells do not make for a good first impression. Cafés and hotels near uncollected rubbish suffer immediately. Tourists talk, post, and review — and no amount of blue sea or Minoan history can erase the memory of a city that smells like rot.

A Call for Order

The Cleaning Workers’ Association ends its appeal with a promise: they will support every measure that strengthens the municipal service and solves the problem without raising local taxes. What they will not support is more improvisation, more outsourcing, or more denial.

Heraklion’s garbage nightmare has already gone too far. Without swift and organized action, the city risks trading its reputation as Crete’s capital for a new one: Crete’s landfill.