Four Seasons Hinitsa Bay to Open in Porto Heli

The property’s design aims to create peace by merging upscale features with the natural surroundings.

Four Seasons has announced its plans to redevelop a 185-acre beachfront property at Hinitsa Bay in Greece. In partnership with Hinitsa Bay Holdings, this ambitious project will transform the seaside estate into a world-class resort and private residence. The Four Seasons Hinitsa Bay will thus boast breathtaking views, modern amenities, and the brand’s trademark personalized service to offer a one-of-a-kind experience.

Why Porto Heli?

This once-sleepy fishing village has flourished into a favoured destination for luxury travellers. Its pristine shores, lush landscapes, and crystal-clear waters attract visitors year-round. Nearby, historical landmarks such as the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus, the UNESCO-listed site of Nafplion, and the quaint islands of Hydra, Spetses, and Poros add cultural intrigue to Porto Heli’s allure.

With access from Athens via a two-and-a-half-hour drive, ferry, helicopter, or private boat, the area blends accessibility with exclusivity. The Four Seasons Hinitsa Bay will complement the brand’s existing properties in Greece, including the celebrated Astir Palace Hotel Athens and the upcoming Four Seasons Resort Mykonos, slated for a 2025 opening.

Resort Highlights and Residences

Nestled in southeastern Greece, the resort will span 3.25 kilometres of coastline overlooking the Argolic Gulf and the iconic Spetses Island. The development will feature 80 refined guest rooms and suites, 30 private bungalows, and exclusive Four Seasons-branded villas.

The central location ensures easy access to sandy beaches, Porto Heli’s vibrant town, and scenic walking trails. Guests and residents will enjoy the serene natural beauty and convenient proximity to local attractions.

A Unique Blend of Luxury and Local Charm

The Four Seasons Hinitsa Bay promises unrivalled amenities, including:

Kids For All Seasons program

Multi-sports centre

State-of-the-art gym

Versatile meeting spaces

Pools for adults, families, and children

When it comes to dining, guests will savour a variety of options, such as an all-day dining venue, oceanfront restaurant, and chic lobby lounge. Each space is designed with comfort and attention to detail, creating unforgettable culinary moments.

Wellness in Nature

The resort’s spa is set within a serene 3.25-acre garden, offering a tranquil getaway. Wellness facilities will include more than 18 treatment rooms, fitness programs, a thermal suite with hot and cold plunges, saunas, a salt pool, and steam rooms. Every element has been thoughtfully designed to provide a peaceful environment that reconnects visitors with nature.