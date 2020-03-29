Greece Blocks Dutch and German Flights Over Coronavirus

Pin 0 Shares

Greek officials have temporarily banned passenger flights from Germany and the Netherlands. The ban for Germany allows traffic from the central European country to Athens only. The measure is the latest in a series of Greek crackdowns to ensure the public is protected from COVID-19.

Greece’s Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management, Nikos Hardalias, told reporters yesterday that flights originating in The Netherlands and Germany are prohibited from landing in Greece, beginning Sunday, March 29 at 3 am. According to the news, the new ban will remain in effect until April 15.

The ban does not include cargo flights, humanitarian airlifts, return flights for ferrying crew, state flights, military, or emergency airlifts.

Greece is currently in a national lockdown through to April 6. Officials here have already suspended flights from Turkey, the UK, Italy, and Spain in efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.