Greece Announces Archaeological Sites to Open May 18th

Starting on Monday, Greece’s archaeological wonders will begin opening to the public once again. The Ministry of Culture has announced the reopening of the archaeological sites closed due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictive measures

The outdoor archeological sites are the first category of cultural sites to return to normal operation, according to the news from the ministry. Next, summer cinemas will begin operation on June 1, followed by museums and art events on June 15th.

The archaeological sites will be under strict health measures, such as keeping distances between visitors, using antiseptics, and daily antimicrobial cleaning in order to protect visitors and staff.

The Culture Minister, Dr. Lina Mendoni was with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday visiting the National Gallery-Alexandros Soutsos Museum, where several wings are currently under reconstruction and expansion. The National Gallery will feature a new amphitheater, exhibition hall, upgraded facilities, and underground storage areas.

According to Dr. Mendoni, only a set number of visitors will be allowed into museums each hour, while maintaining the now standard 2-meter distance rule. Masks and hand sanitizers are only recommendations for now, but strict visitor numbers guidelines will be enforced.