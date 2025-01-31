Before Google Maps: Just Admit It, You’d Be Lost Without It

Google Earth kicked things off with 3D views of the globe.

Google Maps added embedding, real-time traffic updates, and public transit tools by 2005.

Street View debuted in 2007, showing everything from camels to random street antics.

From fake murders to pigeon-masked pedestrians, Street View captures it all.

Offline maps, immersive AR tools, and accessibility were game-changers (OK, no jargon—but seriously, they’re impressive).

Businesses gained visibility with Google My Business; we’re all less lost now.

Picture this: it’s 2025, and you’re circling the block again because car GPS systems cost as much as rent, and MapQuest printouts are crumpled in your lap. Then came salvation. Google Earth turned heads first, giving users 3D visuals of the planet from their desktops. Fancy seeing your neighbourhood from space without leaving the couch? Done.

Fast forward to today, and Google Earth covers a jaw-dropping 93 million square kilometres via HD satellite images. Want a peek at your town or someone else’s? You’ve got the world at your fingertips.

But it wasn’t until 2022 that Google threw the driving and commuting chaos into reverse. That year, it launched embeddable maps for websites, unveiled a Trip Planner for public transport schedules, and—wait for it—brought real-time traffic updates. Finally, everyone could stop “guessing the traffic” and determine which roads would make you late.

Milestones That Changed the Game—Without Jargon, Promise

2007: Street View Happens

Google gave the world an unexpected gift when it unleashed Street View, opening up the chance to “walk” down streets from a screen. Coping with modern life got a little more entertaining. Over the years, Street View hasn’t just mapped over 16 million kilometres of roads but captured some absurdly memorable things: staged scenes (hello, fake murder in Edinburgh, Scotland) and quirky antics like pigeon-faced pedestrians in Tokyo.

2012: Trekking Where Cars Can’t Go

The nerds at Google thought, “What if we strap the camera to a backpack?” Boom. The Trekker was born, wandering grand spots like the Grand Canyon and places camels can’t reach—or maybe don’t want to.

2014: A Lifesaver for Businesses

Google Maps stopped being just about you zooming into your crush’s street and started connecting people to local businesses. Business owners stepped into the spotlight with tools to list hours, reviews, and prices. Over time, this grew to include over 200 million locations—so yes, there is a 24-hour drive-through somewhere.

When Street View Gets In On the Fun

OK, so let’s talk about Tauranga in 2024. A Google Street View car rolled by, and a group of high school jokesters casually turned the tiresome chore of “standing still” into an internet-wide laugh. Posing for the camera, their image went viral in no time. One of the stars, Kayden Shanks, called the shot “a snapshot of us just before leaving school.” Now, kids, THAT’S immortalizing your youth.

And don’t even get started on the Street View treasures globally—like fake crime scenes or entire herds of sheep blocking country roads. Who captures stuff like this? Apparently, Google.

A Few Fun Things Google Adds That Make Life Simple:

Offline maps for those of us without unlimited data.

Augmented reality arrows for when you’re hopelessly turned around.

Accessibility details for over 50 million places worldwide. Yes, wheelchair ramps matter.

Sure, Google Maps started as just a tool, but look at it now. It’s the friend who tells you where the nearest gas station is, shows you which way your hotel is, and even lets you see if a random camel has wandered across a backroad in Saudi Arabia. From day-to-day commutes to virtual trips to the Eiffel Tower, you’re probably asking yourself, “How did anyone live without it?” Spoiler: they didn’t.