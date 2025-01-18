The “Golden Thread of Fairytales” Brings Cretan Folklore to Life

On Saturday, February 1, and Sunday, February 2, at 7:30 PM, the “Andreas and Maria Kalokairinou” Hall will host a captivating performance, Golden Thread of Fairytales. This artistic show weaves music, theatre, and visual art to bring the magical world of Cretan folklore to life.

Based on the folklore collected by Aristofanis Chourdakis, the production explores themes of love, imagination, and humanity’s desire to connect with the world around them. Tying these tales together, the “golden thread” reflects timeless human emotions and dreams.

Creative Team Behind the Curtains

Theatrical Adaptation, Direction, Set & Costume Design: Anna Mahairianaki

Anna Mahairianaki Original Music Composition: Dionysis Papamitsos

Dionysis Papamitsos Choreography: Rodoula Kraniotaki

Rodoula Kraniotaki Video Art: Maria Papadaki

Maria Papadaki Artistic Execution (Set and Costume Elements): Andreas Stavrianoudakis-Kampas, Maria Kelaidaki

Andreas Stavrianoudakis-Kampas, Maria Kelaidaki Assistant Director/Set Designer: Elisavet Koumareli

Elisavet Koumareli Costume Creation: Nan Teague

Outstanding Cast and Performers

This performance features a talented cast, including Aspa Kekiridi, Eirini Mavrikaki, and Iason Christodoulou. On stage, musician-performer Alexandros Kanakakis will deliver a live musical experience, adding depth and energy to the storytelling.

The production welcomes all ages and promises an unforgettable experience for both kids and adults.

Discover More: Click here for details.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available for presale at the prices of €18, €14, and €12 (general admission) or €12 and €10 (discounted rates for unemployed individuals, people with disabilities, large families, and those under 25). Tickets can be purchased at:

Vikelaia Municipal Library Bookstore Monday, Wednesday, Saturday: 09:30–14:30 Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 09:30–14:00 & 17:30–20:30 Phone: 2813409247

Online via Ticket Services: Purchase tickets here.

Purchase tickets here. At the venue before the event.

Don’t miss the chance to experience this artistic celebration of Cretan storytelling woven with music, movement, and visuals.