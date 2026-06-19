A search and rescue operation at Kladissos Beach ended in heartbreak when an 11-year-old British boy was recovered unconscious from the sea.

The rescue effort involved the Hellenic Coast Guard, Frontex, local lifeguards, and private vessels under the coordination of the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC).

Lifeguards pulled the boy from the water and immediately performed CPR before an EKAB ambulance rushed him to Chania General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A routine summer afternoon at Kladissos Beach turned into a profound tragedy today when a young British boy vanished while snorkeling, sparking a massive emergency response that has shaken the local community. The incident unfolded just west of Chania’s Venetian harbor, at the mouth of the Kladissos River—a coastal stretch known for its unpredictable undercurrents where the river water meets the Aegean Sea.

Emergency Mobilization at Kladissos Beach

The alarm was raised immediately by the child’s family when they realized he had been missing from view for too long. Recognizing the immediate danger, the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) took command of the situation, launching a full-scale search and rescue grid in the coastal waters. The deployment moved rapidly, bringing together international and local assets:

Two Hellenic Coast Guard patrol boats

A specialized Frontex vessel stationed in the region

Multiple local private boats that volunteered to assist authorities in the water

Desperate Rescue and Resuscitation Attempts

Despite the rapid deployment, the search ended in heartbreak when local lifeguards spotted the boy and pulled him from the water unconscious. Emergency protocols were initiated immediately on the shoreline. Lifeguards administered CPR and chest compressions on the sand in a desperate, continuous bid to revive him.

An EKAB paramedic ambulance arrived on the scene within minutes, taking over resuscitation efforts while rushing the boy under police escort to the Chania General Hospital. Medical staff at the emergency department stood ready, but despite extensive and prolonged efforts by the trauma team, doctors could only pronounce him dead. Authorities from the Chania Port Authority are currently investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the drowning, and an autopsy has been ordered.

The tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the absolute necessity of water safety, the unpredictability of river-mouth currents, and the vital rule to never swim or snorkel unmonitored.

Every summer, lifeguards and rescue services respond to incidents involving strong currents, exhaustion, medical emergencies, and swimmers who underestimate sea conditions. Even experienced swimmers can find themselves in difficulty unexpectedly.

Always swim near lifeguard stations when possible, pay attention to warning flags, and keep children within sight at all times. DO NOT SWIM ALONE.