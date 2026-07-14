18-Year-Old Arrested After Migrant Boat Carrying 34 People Reaches Gavdos

Authorities are investigating the young man’s alleged role as the vessel’s skipper during the crossing from Libya.

Greek authorities have arrested an 18-year-old South Sudanese national following the rescue of 34 migrants off the coast of Gavdos, south of Crete.

The operation took place in the Kamares area of Gavdos after the Hellenic Coast Guard located the vessel carrying the group.

During the preliminary investigation, several of the rescued migrants reportedly identified the 18-year-old as the person who piloted the boat from Tobruk, Libya, alleging that he received payment for the crossing.

Based on the initial investigation, authorities filed charges including:

facilitating the irregular transportation of migrants;

illegal entry into Greece;

violations of immigration legislation;

and exposing passengers to danger during the voyage.

The case remains under investigation by the competent Coast Guard authorities, who are working to establish the circumstances of the crossing and the suspect’s alleged involvement.

The incident is the latest in a series of migrant arrivals reaching Gavdos and southern Crete via the increasingly active migration route from the Libyan coast.