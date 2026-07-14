British Cruise Passenger Dies After Medical Emergency in Chania

A 79-year-old man was found unconscious aboard a cruise ship and later pronounced dead despite medical efforts.

A 79-year-old British cruise passenger died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency aboard a cruise ship while it was in Chania.

According to the Hellenic Coast Guard, the man was found unconscious on the vessel’s deck during the morning hours.

Crew members immediately transferred him to the ship’s medical clinic, where first aid was administered before he was transported by EKAB ambulance to a private medical facility in Chania.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, the passenger was pronounced dead.

The Central Port Authority of Chania has launched a preliminary investigation into the incident. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Authorities have not released additional information pending the outcome of the medical examination.