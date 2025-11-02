Thessaloniki never disappoints when it comes to late-night drama. Following a concert by Greek rapper Lex, things got fiery — literally. Eighteen people were detained, one was arrested on drug charges, and somewhere in the middle of it all, a garbage bin went up in flames, achieving more public attention than most local politicians.

The unrest began outside the Turkish Consulate, because apparently no Greek night out is complete without a touch of diplomatic confusion. Police units were stationed nearby, the crowd got restless, and suddenly, like a scene cut from a surreal Balkan music video, someone decided that the garbage bin was the true enemy of the people.

Witnesses say it went fast — plastic doesn’t stand a chance against passion. By morning, Thessaloniki’s sanitation crew stood solemnly before the remains, muttering, “He was a good bin. Always full, never complained.”

Meanwhile, two cars were completely burned, four others partially damaged, and yet somehow, the story everyone will remember is the bin that caught the beat, the spark, and the spotlight.

Locals woke to headlines about the destruction, nodding with the resigned wisdom of a city that has seen it all. One man, sipping his frappe near Rotonda, reportedly said, “At least the bin didn’t attack the police.”

Police have launched an investigation, though no statement has clarified what the garbage bin’s role in the riot was, or whether it had any prior criminal record.

For now, Thessaloniki moves on — one concert, one arrest, one burned bin at a time.