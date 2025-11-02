Minor Earthquake South of Lasithi Barely Interrupts Coffee Time

3.6-magnitude quake recorded south of Lasithi

Epicenter near the island of Chrissi

Zero injuries, zero damages, and zero locals who noticed

Scientists excited, Cretans unimpressed

The Geodynamic Institute may have felt the earth move, but Crete did not. At precisely 17:39 on Saturday, the ground allegedly trembled — somewhere far off the southern coast of Lasithi, near the island of Chrissi.

The quake measured 3.6 on the Richter scale, which in Cretan terms ranks somewhere between “Did someone close a door?” and “Was that the washing machine?”

Local residents were unfazed. In Heraklion, cafés continued as usual. One old man reportedly glanced at the report on his phone and muttered, “3.6? That’s not a quake, that’s indigestion.”

Even the goats didn’t blink.

Meanwhile, Greek media rushed to report the “incident” with full drama, complete with maps, coordinates, and tremor charts — because apparently, there is nothing more newsworthy on a Saturday evening than Crete doing what Crete does every day: shrugging off minor earthquakes like mosquito bites.

Tourists, for their part, will read about it and panic for five minutes. Locals will roll their eyes, sip their raki, and explain that until your cup of coffee moves on its own, it doesn’t count.

Unofficial Richter Scale, Cretan Edition:

2.0: That was the cat.

3.0: That was the neighbor's truck.

3.6: That was today's "breaking news."

4.5: Grandma crosses herself but keeps cooking.

5.0+: Now we might check if the chandelier's still there.

Crete lives on the fault lines of both geology and attitude — the island shakes, grumbles, and carries on. Until then, this latest “quake” joins the long list of daily tremors that only make headlines because somewhere in Athens, a seismologist needed something to do.